4 CORNERS HARTSDALE CONSTRUCTION UPDATE ADVISORY

Hits: 16

Have received many complaints about the traffic congestion at the 4 corners in Hartsdale. This is an update from NYS. The work is necessary and will be an improvement. But, there are inconveniences during the construction period. PAUL FEINER, Greenburgh Town Supervisor

Good morning Supervisor Feiner,

I’m the Area Construction Supervisor for NYSDOT on the subject project at the intersection of Rt 100 and Rt 100A (East/West Hartsdale Rd). I’m reaching out to let you know the anticipated remaining schedule of work at this location.

This week we expect DOT’s prime contractor (JR Cruz) to complete their concrete sidewalk work in the Northeast corner (in front of “Hartsdale Corners”). Cruz’s electrical subcontractor (Verde Electric) has been following them and doing the underground electrical work in each quadrant of the intersection, which we anticipate to be completed by end of next week. In the meantime, ConEd is to install a new utility pole in the NE corner of the intersection and then relocating their overhead wires from the existing pole onto the new pole, followed by the other utilities. Our best guess for all of the utility relocations being completed is by the end of June.

After all the utilities are relocated onto the new pole, the old pole will be removed and Verde Electric will return to excavate the foundation for the new traffic signal pole which is immediately adjacent to where ConEd’s existing pole is currently located. Verde’s work will be followed by JR Cruz completing the curb and sidewalk work in the NE corner, and finally Verde will install the signal poles, overhead span wire, and hang the new signal heads over the road. Once the utilities are done, JR Cruz and Verde’s work at this intersection will only take a couple of weeks to complete (hopefully by mid-July), and then the new signal will be scheduled for activation hopefully by end of July. The wild card here is the utility work, we’ll try to keep them on track so DOT’s contractors can finish their work and get the new signal turned on.

We realize traffic is very heavy at this intersection even under normal circumstances. JR Cruz made arrangements with Town of Greenburgh police to help with traffic control and close lanes when needed. Cruz and Verde are doing their best to finish the work as quickly as possible so as to minimize any traffic impacts.

I hope this update is helpful. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to me if there are any questions.

Thank you,

Jason E. Hilton, P.E.

Area Construction Supervisor

New York State Department of Transportation, Region 8 Construction