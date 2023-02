WHITE PLAINS RESTAURANT WEEK IS FOR LOVERS –EXTENDED THROUGH SUNDAY!

Hits: 13

End: Sunday, February 12th, 2023

The White Plains BID’s Third annual Restaurant Month is a month dedicated to our downtown restaurants featuring diverse menu options for lunch and/or dinner. Come out and experience the best of downtown White Plains! *Exclusions apply

Each dining establishment will feature Prix Fixe specials:

Lunch – $22.95

Dinner – $32.95

2nd Tier Dinner – $42.95

PARTICIPATING ESTABLISHMENTS:

Alex Lounge

213 East Post Road, (914) 358-9227

Lunch | Dinner

Bellos Mexican Grill

8 City Plaza, (914) 229-3700

Lunch | Dinner

Brazen Fox

175 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 358-5911

Lunch | Dinner

Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant

264 Main Street, (914) 600-8430

2nd Tier Dinner

Colombian House

175 Main Street, (914) 358 – 9275

Lunch | Dinner

Freebird Kitchen and Bar

161 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 607-2476

Dinner

Hudson Grille

165 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 997-2000

Lunch | 2nd Tier Dinner

Lazy Boy Saloon

154 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 761-0272

Lunch | Dinner

Lilly’s

169 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 997-5600

Lunch | 2nd Tier Dinner



Morton’s The Steakhouse

5 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 683-6101

(Not available Friday and Saturday nights)

2nd Tier Dinner

Ron Blacks Beer Hall

181 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 358-5811

Dinner

Disclaimer: Verify hours of operation with the restaurants.

Cantina Taco & Tequila Bar

166 Mamaroneck Avenue (914) 461-3959

Lunch | Dinner

Delicias Del Jireh

206 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 437-5374

Lunch | 2nd Tier Dinner

Dunne’s Pub

15 Shapham Place, (914) 421-1451

Lunch | Dinner

Greca Mediterranean Kitchen + Bar

189 Main Steet, (914) 4488-8800

Lunch | 2nd Tier Dinner

(Lunch is Monday – Thursday)(Dinner is Sunday – Thursday)

Hastings Tea & Coffee

235 Main Street, (914) 428-1000

Lunch

Little Drunken Chef

91 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 615-9300

Sundance Kitchen & Cantina

208 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 946-2300

Lunch | Dinner | 2nd Tier Dinner

Sonesta White Plains Downtown

66 Hale Avenue, (914) 682-0050

2nd Tier Dinner