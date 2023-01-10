View as Webpage



An Important Message From City School District of New Rochelle

Superintendent Jonathan P. Raymond January 9, 2023



Dear New Rochelle Community,



Today marks an ominous milestone in our schools – one we had hoped would never be necessary. For the first time, our nursing staff had to use Narcan to save a student who vaped what the student believed to be marijuana.



The vape almost cost that student their life. I implore you to speak with your children immediately about the dangers of vaping. It is urgent. This device is still in our community, potentially threatening the health or lives of any others who use it.



I commend our nurses at New Rochelle High School for their quick and effective response. Their actions may well have saved this student’s life. I pray that we can reach others in our community to prevent other incidences.



Our students, staff, and everyone in our community must understand that even one hit from a cartridge can be deadly.



While we have not confirmed the substance that harmed our student today, we know that any vaping devices or drugs purchased on the street may – and likely do – contain the synthetic opioid fentanyl, and even the smallest dose can be lethal.



I encourage all of you to speak to your physician or pharmacist about obtaining your own Narcan prescription. Everyone is eligible to receive it, and you simply never know when you might need it to save a life.



Please talk to your children. Please encourage them to share any information they may have regarding cartridges, vapes, or other banned items in or around our schools. That can be reported via the school district anonymous reporting system.



If at any time they are with a friend who has overdosed, they can call 911 without fear of repercussion. There is nothing more important than the health, safety, and well-being of our students and it takes all of us to prevent a fatal overdose.



Please review some of the resources linked below. And please, please speak with your children about the dangers of street drugs and vapes.





Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/basic_information/e-cigarettes/pdfs/ecigarette-or-vaping-products-visual-dictionary-508.pdf https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/basic_information/e-cigarettes/Quick-Facts-on-the-Risks-of-E-cigarettes-for-Kids-Teens-and-Young-Adults.html New York State Office of Addiction and Support Services:https://oasas.ny.gov/school-district-resources?utm_medium=301&utm_source=combataddiction.ny.gov

Surgeon General:https://e-cigarettes.surgeongeneral.gov/documents/SGR_ECig_ParentTipSheet_508.pdf

Sincerely,

Jonathan P. Raymond

Superintendent of Schools