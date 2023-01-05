CON ED DECEMBER ELECTRIC RATES WENT UP IN DEC APPROACHING WESTCHESTER POWER/SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER NEW FIXED RATES IN THE TOWN OF GREENBURGH

Hits: 16

WPCNR THE POWER STORY. Special to WPCNR from Paul Feiner, Greenburgh Town Supervisor. January 5, 2023:

On the 5th of every month the Town of Greenburgh will post a comparison of Con Ed rates and the rates Greenburgh residents and residents of other communities served by Westchester Power are paying. 24 communities in Westchester have signed up for Sustainable Westchester’s ESCO.

Every resident is automatically signed up unless they opt out. Con Ed rates can go up or down during the life of the contract. But, the ESCO rates will remain flat until October 2024.



During December Con Ed rates were lower than the ESCO but the trend of Con Ed rates going up continues.

THrough the first 4 days of January, Con Ed is averaging over 14 cents per kWh. If the trend continues Con Ed rates and the ESCO rates will soon be almost the same.

Please read the analysis attached prepared by Sustainable Westchester: