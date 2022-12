TONIGHT AT 8: JOHN MARINO “MR. RADIO NEW YORK” OF WESTCHESTER TALK RADIO ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD. CH 45 FIOS. CH 76 OPTIMUM WHITE PLAINS AND www.wpcommunitymedia.org and Saturday at 7

Hits: 16

THE MOST HEARD, INSTANTLY RECOGNIZABLE WHEN YOU HEAR HIM –MOST SAVVY BROADCASTER IN RADIO — SPORTS- NEWS – “MR. WESTCHESTER SPORTS” POLITICS TALKS ABOUT HIS GROWING UP IN THE BRONX

HOW HE GOT INTO RADIO

HIS LIFE IN BROADCASTING

THE NEWS TODAY

“JOURNALISM TODAY

ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD’