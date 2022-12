Hits: 0

WPCNR COVID SURVEILLANCE. DATA FROM NY STATE COVID TRACKER. Observation and Analysis by John F. Bailey December 8, 2022:

The Center for Disease Control today called for a return to wearing masks in the City of New York, Nassau and Suffolk Counties due

THE THANKSGIVING COVID SURGE IS ON AS PREDICTED. WESTCHESTER, ORANGE, ROCKLAND, DUTCHESS, ULSTER PUTNAM SULLIVAN, NASSAU AND SUFFOLK COUNTIES AND THE 5 BOROUGHS OF NEW YORK CITH REPORTE 5,258 NEW PERSONS WITH COVID MONDAY.

WESTCHESTER POSTED 379 NEW COVID CASES MONDAY.THE FIRST TIME WESTCHESTER HAS PUSHED THE 400 NEW CASES ON ONE DAY SINCE DEC 7, 2021 WHEN THE COUNTY POSTED 366 AND DEC. 8, 2021 WHEN WE HAD 441. THE TUES CASE COUNT IS NOT IN YET FROM NEW YORK STATE.

THE TREND OF MORE INFECTIONS FASTER AFTER WEEKENDS CONTINUES. WESTCHESTER FRIENDS WE ARE INFECTING EACH OTHER AT THE RATE OF 300 PERSONS A DAY WHICH WILL PUSH WESTCHESTER OVER 2,000 INFECTIONS FOR THE SECOND STRAIGHT WEEK, MARKING 40 WEEKS OF OVER 1,000 CASES A WEEK.

DR. KATELYN JETELINA, WHO WRITES YOUR LOCAL EPIDEMIOLOGIST NEWS LETTER WEEK IS VERY CONCERNED. COVID, RSV AND FLU ARE INFECTING AT THE HIGHEST RATE AT THIS TIME OF YEAR EVER SHE WRITES