CFO OF GLOBAL P.R. FIRM SENTENCED 52 MONTHS IN PRISON FOR FRAUD, FALSIFICATION OR RECORDS

Frank Okunak Embezzled Over $16 Million and Caused Publicly Traded Corporation to Keep False Book and Records

WPCNR FBI WIRE. From the Federal Bureau of Investigation.December 7, 2022:

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that FRANK OKUNAK, the former chief financial officer of one of the world’s leading global public relations firms, was sentenced today to 52 months in prison by U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel.

OKUNAK pled guilty on July 27, 2022, to one count of wire fraud and one count of falsification of the books and records of a public corporation, in connection with a decade-long scheme to embezzle over $16 million from his employer.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams stated: “Frank Okunak conducted a nearly decade-long conspiracy to embezzle millions of dollars from his employer and the public shareholders of his employer. Today’s sentence should serve as a warning to executives that if they use their company’s money as if it were their own, they will face lengthy prison time.”

According to the allegations in the Information, statements made in court, and court filings:

For nearly a decade, FRANK OKUNAK, who was the chief financial officer and later chief operating officer of a leading global public relations firm (the “PR Firm”), embezzled over $16 million from the PR Firm and, ultimately, the shareholders of the PR Firm’s publicly traded parent corporation.

OKUNAK used the embezzled funds to finance his personal lifestyle and his own private business ventures.

OKUNAK concealed and facilitated his theft by preparing and causing others to prepare materially false accounting books and records, including invoices and payment records that falsely described expenditures as having been undertaken for the benefit of the PR Firm, when funds were actually used for OKUNAK’s personal benefit or for the benefit of his personal business associates.

Specifically, from 2011 through 2020, OKUNAK used his authority as an officer of the PR Firm to cause the PR Firm to make unauthorized payments for OKUNAK’s personal and business ventures unrelated to the activities of the PR Firm or its corporate parents.

OKUNAK used the PR Firm’s assets to provide the start-up capital for his personal, independent business ventures, to purchase tickets and luxury boxes at sporting events, and even to cover donations to his alma mater.

To hide the illicit nature of these expenditures, OKUNAK frequently prepared or caused others to prepare false or misleading invoices and other documentation to suggest, falsely, that the funds were used for legitimate corporate purposes.

In addition to his prison sentence, OKUNAK, 56, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, was sentenced to three years of supervised release. As part of his guilty plea, OKUNAK also agreed to forfeit $10,823,575.57 and to pay restitution of $16,043,603.71.