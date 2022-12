Hits: 0

DR. AHMET ERGIN, FOUNDER O F SUGARMDS.COM INTERVIEWED BY JOHN BAILEY OF WPTV’S PEOPLE TO BE HEARD

THE SHARPLY RISING COST OF DIABETIC MEDICINE AND WHY. WHAT CAN BE DONE.

INSURANCE COMPANIES CRACKING DOWN ON THE OVERPRESCRIPTION PROBLEM

HOW OZEMIC IS MORE USEFUL TREATING YOUNGER CHILDREN WHO HAVE BECOME DIABETICS

SYMPTOMS OF DIABETES.

THE GROWTH OF DIABETES TODAY.

WHO IS AT RISK?

