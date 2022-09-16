GOVERNOR HOCHUL ON BIVALIENT BOOSTERS

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.    

Last week, Governor Hochul announced the availability of bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech for anyone age 12 or older and from Moderna for those 18 or older. To schedule an appointment for a booster, New Yorkers should contact their local pharmacy, county health department, or healthcare provider; visit vaccines.gov; text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.   

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:   

  • Cases Per 100k – 22.41 
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 20.42  
  • Test Results Reported – 59,068  
  • Total Positive – 4,380  
  • Percent Positive – 7.47%**   
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.72%**      
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,063 (-77) 
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 338 
  • Patients in ICU – 217 (-5)  
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 81 (-2) 
  • Total Discharges – 341,702 (391) 
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 15  
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 57,906 

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.      

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.     

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.    

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 73,978  

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.      

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 40,164,502         
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 5,686
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 31,682
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 93.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 84.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 88.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC)  75.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 83.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 75.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 92.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 78.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:      

REGIONTuesday, September 13, 2022Wednesday, September 14, 2022Thursday, September 15, 2022
Capital Region17.7419.1519.03
Central New York21.9423.1423.45
Finger Lakes13.4114.5714.42
Long Island24.3724.1924.26
Mid-Hudson18.3320.1320.93
Mohawk Valley22.7323.2022.61
New York City19.8919.8019.69
North Country20.6621.8222.71
Southern Tier20.4921.1020.87
Western New York18.1718.5319.03
Statewide19.9020.3320.42

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:      

RegionTuesday, September 13, 2022Wednesday, September 14, 2022Thursday, September 15, 2022
Capital Region9.04%9.29%9.54%
Central New York9.85%10.20%10.50%
Finger Lakes7.38%7.38%7.47%
Long Island7.63%7.72%7.75%
Mid-Hudson6.62%5.93%6.14%
Mohawk Valley12.08%11.56%11.46%
New York City5.34%5.15%5.22%
North Country9.89%10.03%10.62%
Southern Tier9.06%8.70%8.67%
Western New York12.36%12.17%12.67%
Statewide6.79%6.60%6.72%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.      

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:      

Borough in NYCTuesday, September 13, 2022Wednesday, September 14, 2022Thursday, September 15, 2022
Bronx5.67%5.58%5.75%
Kings4.47%4.20%4.29%
New York5.07%4.97%5.08%
Queens6.66%6.52%6.47%
Richmond5.84%5.56%5.57%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.      

Yesterday, 4,380 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,981,280. A geographic breakdown is as follows:      

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive   
Albany72,05960   
Allegany10,05210   
Broome53,61757   
Cattaraugus17,90020   
Cayuga18,71425   
Chautauqua27,32733   
Chemung24,49120   
Chenango10,86512   
Clinton20,37725   
Columbia12,41513   
Cortland12,2917   
Delaware9,2839   
Dutchess76,30898   
Erie249,505260   
Essex6,9409   
Franklin11,09712   
Fulton15,03922   
Genesee15,37011   
Greene10,0039   
Hamilton1,0021   
Herkimer16,1558   
Jefferson24,14141   
Lewis6,8524   
Livingston13,30010   
Madison15,46610   
Monroe177,507116   
Montgomery13,78821   
Nassau492,492312   
Niagara55,60631   
NYC2,783,7891,747   
Oneida63,51842   
Onondaga131,946132   
Ontario23,72317   
Orange125,362110   
Orleans9,7699   
Oswego31,42151   
Otsego12,1705   
Putnam28,37534   
Rensselaer38,28431   
Rockland107,87656   
Saratoga56,41355   
Schenectady40,07831   
Schoharie5,9914   
Schuyler4,0322   
Seneca6,93615   
St. Lawrence24,47625   
Steuben23,28120   
Suffolk508,614342   
Sullivan21,99920   
Tioga12,82713   
Tompkins24,34824   
Ulster38,61153   
Warren16,97820   
Washington14,35513   
Wayne20,05715   
Westchester302,716214   
Wyoming9,3328   
Yates4,0416   

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:   

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1167060.3%4639.7%
Central New York774558.4%3241.6%
Finger Lakes1987437.4%12462.6%
Long Island35214741.8%20558.2%
Mid-Hudson2307733.5%15366.5%
Mohawk Valley513262.7%1937.3%
New York City76931741.2%45258.8%
North Country543666.7%1833.3%
Southern Tier984849.0%5051.0%
Western New York1184538.1%7361.9%
Statewide2,06389143.2%1,17256.8%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).     

Yesterday, there were 15 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 57,906. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths                                      
Allegany1    
Broome1    
Erie1    
Genesee2    
Greene1    
Kings1    
Monroe1    
Nassau1    
Oswego1    
Queens4    
Ulster1    
Grand Total15    

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.      

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.      

A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated and boosted by region is as follows:  

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative
Total		Cumulative
Total		  
Capital Region983,389900,234  
Central New York658,869609,542  
Finger Lakes886,407820,364  
Long Island2,245,1371,999,834  
Mid-Hudson1,761,8181,544,798  
Mohawk Valley331,644308,863  
New York City8,272,0587,320,528  
North Country311,721281,875  
Southern Tier454,546414,507  
Western New York978,584899,203  
Statewide16,884,17315,099,748  
     
Booster/Additional Shots   
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 7  days  
Capital Region598,993401  
Central New York401,659310  
Finger Lakes629,270404  
Long Island1,433,7711,027  
Mid-Hudson1,132,476406  
Mohawk Valley209,547114  
New York City3,721,1234,195  
North Country188,44965  
Southern Tier285,495128  
Western New York666,973481  
Statewide9,267,7567,531  

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally reported data, which is inclusive of federally administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

