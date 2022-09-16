GOVERNOR HOCHUL ON BIVALIENT BOOSTERS

Hits: 49



Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

Last week, Governor Hochul announced the availability of bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech for anyone age 12 or older and from Moderna for those 18 or older. To schedule an appointment for a booster, New Yorkers should contact their local pharmacy, county health department, or healthcare provider; visit vaccines.gov; text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 22.41

– 22.41 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 20.42

– 20.42 Test Results Reported – 59,068

– 59,068 Total Positive – 4,380

– 4,380 Percent Positive – 7.47%**

– 7.47%** 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.72%**

– 6.72%** Patient Hospitalization – 2,063 (-77)

– 2,063 (-77) Patients Newly Admitted – 338

– 338 Patients in ICU – 217 (-5)

– 217 (-5) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 81 (-2)

– 81 (-2) Total Discharges – 341,702 (391)

– 341,702 (391) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 15

– 15 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 57,906

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 73,978

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 40,164,502

40,164,502 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 5,686

– 5,686 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 31,682

– 31,682 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 93.3%

93.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 84.7%

84.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 88.5%

88.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.5%

85.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.0%

75.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 83.4%

83.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 75.4%

– 75.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 92.2%

– 92.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 78.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Tuesday, September 13, 2022 Wednesday, September 14, 2022 Thursday, September 15, 2022 Capital Region 17.74 19.15 19.03 Central New York 21.94 23.14 23.45 Finger Lakes 13.41 14.57 14.42 Long Island 24.37 24.19 24.26 Mid-Hudson 18.33 20.13 20.93 Mohawk Valley 22.73 23.20 22.61 New York City 19.89 19.80 19.69 North Country 20.66 21.82 22.71 Southern Tier 20.49 21.10 20.87 Western New York 18.17 18.53 19.03 Statewide 19.90 20.33 20.42

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Tuesday, September 13, 2022 Wednesday, September 14, 2022 Thursday, September 15, 2022 Capital Region 9.04% 9.29% 9.54% Central New York 9.85% 10.20% 10.50% Finger Lakes 7.38% 7.38% 7.47% Long Island 7.63% 7.72% 7.75% Mid-Hudson 6.62% 5.93% 6.14% Mohawk Valley 12.08% 11.56% 11.46% New York City 5.34% 5.15% 5.22% North Country 9.89% 10.03% 10.62% Southern Tier 9.06% 8.70% 8.67% Western New York 12.36% 12.17% 12.67% Statewide 6.79% 6.60% 6.72%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, September 13, 2022 Wednesday, September 14, 2022 Thursday, September 15, 2022 Bronx 5.67% 5.58% 5.75% Kings 4.47% 4.20% 4.29% New York 5.07% 4.97% 5.08% Queens 6.66% 6.52% 6.47% Richmond 5.84% 5.56% 5.57%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Yesterday, 4,380 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,981,280. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 72,059 60 Allegany 10,052 10 Broome 53,617 57 Cattaraugus 17,900 20 Cayuga 18,714 25 Chautauqua 27,327 33 Chemung 24,491 20 Chenango 10,865 12 Clinton 20,377 25 Columbia 12,415 13 Cortland 12,291 7 Delaware 9,283 9 Dutchess 76,308 98 Erie 249,505 260 Essex 6,940 9 Franklin 11,097 12 Fulton 15,039 22 Genesee 15,370 11 Greene 10,003 9 Hamilton 1,002 1 Herkimer 16,155 8 Jefferson 24,141 41 Lewis 6,852 4 Livingston 13,300 10 Madison 15,466 10 Monroe 177,507 116 Montgomery 13,788 21 Nassau 492,492 312 Niagara 55,606 31 NYC 2,783,789 1,747 Oneida 63,518 42 Onondaga 131,946 132 Ontario 23,723 17 Orange 125,362 110 Orleans 9,769 9 Oswego 31,421 51 Otsego 12,170 5 Putnam 28,375 34 Rensselaer 38,284 31 Rockland 107,876 56 Saratoga 56,413 55 Schenectady 40,078 31 Schoharie 5,991 4 Schuyler 4,032 2 Seneca 6,936 15 St. Lawrence 24,476 25 Steuben 23,281 20 Suffolk 508,614 342 Sullivan 21,999 20 Tioga 12,827 13 Tompkins 24,348 24 Ulster 38,611 53 Warren 16,978 20 Washington 14,355 13 Wayne 20,057 15 Westchester 302,716 214 Wyoming 9,332 8 Yates 4,041 6

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 116 70 60.3% 46 39.7% Central New York 77 45 58.4% 32 41.6% Finger Lakes 198 74 37.4% 124 62.6% Long Island 352 147 41.8% 205 58.2% Mid-Hudson 230 77 33.5% 153 66.5% Mohawk Valley 51 32 62.7% 19 37.3% New York City 769 317 41.2% 452 58.8% North Country 54 36 66.7% 18 33.3% Southern Tier 98 48 49.0% 50 51.0% Western New York 118 45 38.1% 73 61.9% Statewide 2,063 891 43.2% 1,172 56.8%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, there were 15 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 57,906. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Allegany 1 Broome 1 Erie 1 Genesee 2 Greene 1 Kings 1 Monroe 1 Nassau 1 Oswego 1 Queens 4 Ulster 1 Grand Total 15

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated and boosted by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Cumulative

Total Capital Region 983,389 900,234 Central New York 658,869 609,542 Finger Lakes 886,407 820,364 Long Island 2,245,137 1,999,834 Mid-Hudson 1,761,818 1,544,798 Mohawk Valley 331,644 308,863 New York City 8,272,058 7,320,528 North Country 311,721 281,875 Southern Tier 454,546 414,507 Western New York 978,584 899,203 Statewide 16,884,173 15,099,748 Booster/Additional Shots Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 598,993 401 Central New York 401,659 310 Finger Lakes 629,270 404 Long Island 1,433,771 1,027 Mid-Hudson 1,132,476 406 Mohawk Valley 209,547 114 New York City 3,721,123 4,195 North Country 188,449 65 Southern Tier 285,495 128 Western New York 666,973 481 Statewide 9,267,756 7,531

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally reported data, which is inclusive of federally administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.