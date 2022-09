Hits: 0

NINA ORVILLE OF SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER ON

THE NEW GREEN RATE AND BASIC ELECTRICITY RATES

WHAT IS NEXT IN SELECTING YOUR POWER SOURCE

MONEY SAVING PLANS THAT CUT SUMMER POWER BILLS

DAN WELCH OF WESTCHESTER POWER SHINES A LIGHT ON

WHY THE NEW GREEN RATES HAVE INCREASED

WHY THE NEW BASIC RATES HAVE INCREASED

HOW PRICE FOR ELECTRIC RATES ARE SET IN NEW YORK STATE

THE FUTURE OF GREEN ENERGY–IS THERE ONE?

IS THERE INCENTIVE FOR NEW YORK ENERGY COMPANIES TO CONTINUE TO GROW GREEN

THE ADVANTAGES OF THE FIXED RATE SUSTAINABLE OFFERS.

WHY THE FIRST AUCTION FOR SUSTAINABLE RATES DID NOT WORK OUT?