COVID HELP ON WAY! BOOSTER SHOTS OFFERED FRIDAY SEPT 16 BY WESTCHESTER COUNTY –PROTECTS AGAINST DELTA AND OMICRON VARIENTS.

(White Plains, NY) – Beginning this Friday, September 16, the Westchester County Health Department will be offering the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster. The new bivalent vaccine, which contains pieces of both the Delta and Omicron strands of COVID-19, is designed to provide better protection than previous boosters against the virus.

The Health Department will have the Pfizer Bivalent Booster (12 and older) and the Moderna Bivalent Booster (18 and older) available. The Health Department has been directed by the FDA to no longer provide the monovalent booster, however all other vaccines for all other age groups will still be available.

The bivalent vaccine is only approved as a booster shot, and can only be administered two months after your previous booster or your original series of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The bivalent booster will be available at the Westchester County Health Department Clinic, 134 Court St, White Plains, NY 10601.

Vaccine clinics are held on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Friday, September 16, the bivalent booster will be available from 1 to 3 p.m.

Appointments are required, and walk-ins will not be accepted.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit the Westchester County Health Department Website.