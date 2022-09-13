COUNTY REDISTRICTING TODAY

Hits: 12
WHAT:
|As the Westchester County Board of Legislators embarks in the reassessment of the County’s 17 legislative districts, it will hold four public input sessions to interactively engage residents in this important process. The scheduled input sessions aim to educate the public about the proposed changes to the legislative district boundaries and to provide an opportunity for feedback.
|WHEN:
|Tuesday, September 13 & 14, 2022 at 6 p.m.
|WHERE:
|See list of locations below:Northern WestchesterTuesday, September 13th from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pmPeekskill Middle School212 Ringgold St., Peekskill, NY Central Westchester(Remote Participation & Media Opportunity)Wednesday, September 14th from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pmBoard of Legislators Chamber148 Martine Ave., 8th Floor, White Plains, NY