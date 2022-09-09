1ST 2022 WEST NILE VIRUS CASE IN ELMSFORD. CONSIDER MOSQUITO REPELLENTS OUTSIDE IN EVENING HOURS

Hits: 6

County Health Department Reminds Residents to Take Precautions Against Mosquitoes

WPCNR HEALTH ADVISORY.Westchester County has learned of its first human case of West Nile Virus this year, which was confirmed in an Elmsford resident with multiple underlying medical conditions, who is recovering at home.

Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD, said: “This first case of West Nile Virus should remind us all to take precautions against mosquito bites by removing standing water from our property, especially after recent heavy rain and flooding, and using repellents when we spend time outdoors, especially from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.”

West Nile Virus infection most often causes a mild or moderate flu-like illness, but can be more serious particularly for people 60 and older, and those with other health complications. In 2021 and 2020, three people were diagnosed with West Nile Virus, and in 2019, one Westchester County resident had the virus.

The Westchester County Department of Health evaluated standing water around the resident’s home and nearby catch basins, and treated those with larvicide as needed.

Residents should inspect their property and remove any standing water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. Residents who notice large areas of standing water on public property should report them to the Westchester County Department of Health at (914) 813-5000.