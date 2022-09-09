COUNTY HOLDS REDISTRICTING CONFERENCES FROM WHITE PLAINS COUNTY LEGISLATOR BENJAMIN BOYKIN

en Español U.S. CENSUS DATA SHOWS OUR COUNTY HAS GROWN!

In order to reflect the increased population, the County legislature’s district boundaries must be readjusted equally.YOUR INPUT IS GREATLY NEEDED!Learn why and how this process is importantSee the newly proposed district mapsProvide public comment and ask questionsSchedule for Redistricting Public Input Sessions: Northern Westchester

Tuesday , September 13th

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Peekskill Middle School

212 Ringgold St., Peekskill, NY Central Westchester

Wednesday, September 14th*

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Board of Legislators Chamber

148 Martine Ave., 8th Floor, White Plains, NY Southern Westchester

Monday, September 19th

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Yonkers Public Library – Riverfront Library

1 Larkin Center, Yonkers, NY Sound Shore/Mt. Vernon

Tuesday, September 20th

6:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Mount Vernon City Hall – City Council Chambers

1 Roosevelt Square N, Mt Vernon, NY *Remote participation is available via Webex on Sept. 14th For more information, visit www.westchesterlegislators.com/redistricting2022en Español ¡LOS DATOS DEL CENSO DE EE. UU. MUESTRAN QUE NUESTRO CONDADO HA CRECIDO!

Para reflejar el aumento de la población, los límites de los distritos de la legislatura del Condado deben reajustarse por igual.¡SU OPINIÓN ES MUY NECESARIO!Aprenda por qué y cómo es importante este procesoVer los mapas de distrito recientemente propuestosProporcione comentarios públicos y haga preguntasCalendario para la Redistribución de Distritos Sesiones de Opinión Pública: Norte de Westchester

martes, 13 de septiembre

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Escuela Secundaria Peekskill

212 Ringgold St., Peekskill, NY Centro de Westchester

miércoles, 14 de septiembre*

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Cámara de la Junta de Legisladores

148 Martine Ave., 8.º piso, White Plains, NY