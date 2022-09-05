THE WORK COOPERATIVE ALTERNATIVE IN WESTCHESTER.

Hits: 21

WPCNR MOVING FORWARD. By Paul Feiner, Greenburgh Town Supervisor. September 5, 2022:

ON Labor day learn more about the Westchester Cooperative Network.

This network promotes and supports the development of worker owned cooperatives in Westchester County. Check their website. And, listen to the interview (link below) with Delia Marx, founder of the network.

Worker owned coops exist around the nation but not in Westchester. Delia would love to start a coop in Greenburgh and in the county. The cooperative network is currently offering a limited number of grants of up to $10,000 to groups whose business mission aligns with the seven cooperative principles. The cooperative network accepts applications on a rolling basis.

Do you have a business idea? Are you willing to put in the time and effort to bring it to fruition? Can you gather a group of people to work together? The Westchester Cooperative Network helps residents find the necessary training, legal assistance and financial support. This could be a great opportunity.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor