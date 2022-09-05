NEW ACTIVE WESTCHESTER COVID CASES NOSE DIVE 40% IN AUGUST.

Hits: 29

WESTCHESTER HAS 4TH CONSECUTIVE WEEK OF NO RISE IN INFECTION RATE, CONTROLLING THE SPREAD OF THE DISEASE, NOT STOPPING IT.

WPCNR CORONA VIRUS SURVEILLANCE. From the New York State Covid 19 Tracker and the Westchester Covid Tracker. Observation & Analysis By John F. Bailey. September 5, 2022:

Westchester has got Covid under control not spreading after 7 months of growing cases. February being the only month other than August where infections were dropping.

FOLLOW THE EBB OF NEW ACTIVE COVID POSITIVES. Note there is no significant surge in midweek that characterized case increases in July. The first number in each is the number of positives that day, the second number the number of persons tested an the third number the percentage of infections of those testing positive. Infections averaged 178 a day 5.9% of those tested. the Spread rate of the persons testing positive two weeks ago was 1 new covid infected person the week of August 21-27 infecting 1 other person (1,246 new covid cases the week finished Saturday, divided by 1,300 cases the week of August 21-27)

Saturday new infections brought the total of August 28 to September 3 to 1,245, 54 less than the 1,300 of last week. This marked the fourth consecutive week that the corona virus infections have stayed even or declined.

August 28 to September 3 is the third three weeks since February 6-12 (1,208 new covid infections), February 13-19 (886 new), February 20-26( 492 new covid cases),when the county has had three reduced or even numbers of infections consecutively.

The first three weeks in a row that infections were reduced since February were Aug. 1-6 (2,062), Aug 7-13(1,664), and Aug 14-20 (1,299).

Westchester went up 1 to 1,300 new infections the week of Aug 21-28, virtually even, virtually even for four consecutive weeks now.

Taking a look around the leading areas of infections based on the Westchester covid Tracker, Westchester residents have dramatically changed their habits. The vaccinations have worked. The areas of the county that have averaged a 100 active cases for weeks have dramatically cut infections of the 15 most active areas computed by WPCNR on the date of August 4, those 15 hot spot areas have declined to just 9 areas that have 100 cases.

The 15 areas August 4 coming in with 100 cases that day have cut cases an average 40%. The red numbers next to the towns in the current 100 active cases list show dramatic reductions:

CHECK THE RED NUMBERS! GOOD JOB WESTCHESTER! YONKERS DROPPING OUT OF OVER 1,000 INFECTIONS A MONTH AGO TO 719, MT. PLEASANT TARRYTOWNS, NORTH AND NEW CASTLES DROPPING OUT OF THE 100 CASE RANGE CUTTING NEW CASES 55% IN A MONTH. GREENBURGH CUTTING INFECTIONS 56%. WHITE PLAINS, 37%. THE HIGH RATE OF INFECTIONS A MONTH AGO, ON THE RIGHT SHOWS THAT AFTER THE WILD SPREAD OF 10,298 NEW CASES IN JULY, PERSONS PAID ATTENTION TO BEHAVIORS AND ON THE SURFACE AT LEAST THE DISEASE AT THIS TIME IS UNDER CONTROL.

With school starting tomorrow, the pressure will be on to keep behavior and vigilance sharp, and manage your risks as well as your child’s.

Right now the disease is not spreading. But that depends on you Westchester.

WESTCHESTER IS CARDED AT MONKEYPOX CASES AT 81. NYC MONKEYPOX CASES,3,001.

Around the Mid-Hudson Region, the covid is down, too. But it is not down in Nassau County and Suffolk.

COVID IN THE NEW YORK CITY METROPOLITAN AREA ON SATURDAY. STILL OUT THERE AND ABOUT

Westchester lead the county with 141 cases Saturday, and a 5.2% percentage positive rate. The Mid Hudson region combined for 356 cases Saturday of 7,167 tested, for a 5% overall all positive rate this is the lowest infection rate we have seen . Nassau and Suffolk County continue to infect hundreds a week at 8.4% and 7% positive rates. The 9 counties of the Mid-Hudson region and Nassau and Suffolk counties had 988 new persons with covid Saturday of 14,177 tests (all Lab certified), for an overall 7% infection rate.

The 9 counties are infecting at a rate that is 61% of what New York is infecting with covid, around 1,000 a week., compared to NYC’s figure of 1,627 new cases.

Though covid is better under control in Westchester at a 1 infecting 1 infection rate that still yields 1,000 a month. That has to come down.

The unknown quantity is monkeypox. New York City reported 3,001 cases of monkeypox Friday,virtually double the number of new covid cases.