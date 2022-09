JOHN BAILEY’S WVOX WHITE PLAINS REPORT THIS MORNING: COMPLETE TRANSCRIPT

Hits: 29

THE COMMON COUNCIL MEETS TONIGHT AT CITY HALL HOLDING A PUBLIC HEARING ON EXTENDING THE CITY PARTICIPATION IN THE SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER/WESTCHESTER POWER CONSORTIUM OF 24 TOWNS AND CITIES TO CONTINUE AT THE NEW FIXED GREEN ENERGY RATE OF 15.1 CENTS PER KILOWATT HOUR WITH A BASIC RATE OF 13.3 CENTS PER KILOWATT HOUR. \

THIS RATE FIXES THE PRICE OF KILLOWATT HOUR FOR GREEN ENERGY FOR MEMBER CITIES OF THE CONSORTIUM FOR TWO YEARS.

ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK LAST WEEK I INTERVIEWED DAN WELSH DIRECTOR OF WESTCHESTER POWER AND NINA ORVILLE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER WHERE THEY ANNOUNCED THE RATES.

I ASKED THEM WHY THE RATE OBTAINED AFTER THEIR “PAUSE” CALLED LAST SPRING IS HIGHER.

MR. WELSH SAID WHEN BUYING ELECTRIC POWER, YOU ARE BUYING ELECTRONS WITH NO ABILITY TO DISCERN WHETHER THE ELECTRICITY IS MANUFACTURED BY GREEN SOURCES SOLAR, WIND OR WATER IT IS BECAUSE THE NEW YORK INDEPENDENT SYSTEMS OPERATOR SETS THE PRICE OF ELECTRICITY AT OR NEAR THE HIGHEST PRICE POINT.

PRESENTLY NATURAL GAS IS THE HIGHEST PRICED AND MOST USED SOURCE OF ELECTRICITY, MEANING INSTEAD OF SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER BEING ABLE TO BUY GREEN SOURCE GENERATED ELECTRICITY AT A LOWER PRICE THAN NATURAL GAS THE LARGEST FUEL SOURCE, THEY CAN’T.

THEY HAVE TO BUY IT OFF THE GRID AT THE NYISO SET PRICE. THIS IS STUNNING NEWS TO ME.

IT MEANS THE NEW RATE FOR GREEN ENERGY NOW IS EVEN HIGHER THAN ORIGINALLY REJECTED BY WESTCHESTER POWER LAST SPRING.

MY ELECTRIC BILL AS A GREEN CUSTOMER OF WESTCHESTER POWER FOR AUGUST THE FIRST MONTH UNDER THE STANDARD CON ED RATE OF 11.2 CENTS PER KWH FOR THE ELECTRICITY AT THIS NEW RATE OF 15 CENTS THE ADVANTAGE IS THE NEW GREEN FIXED RATE REMAINS FIXED FOR 2 YEARS,

BUT IF I USE 1,389 KILOWATTHOURS OF ELECTRICITY NEXT AUGUST AT THE NEW GREEN RATE OF 15.1 CENTS PER KILOWATT HOUR INSTEAD OF $155 FOR THE ELECTRICITY i PAY $210 AT THE NEW FIXED GREEN RATE A 40% INCREASE TO GET GREEN ENERGY WHICH MAY OR NOT BE GREEN SOURCE GENERATED ANYWAY.

WHY IS THE PRICE OF NATURAL GAS SO HIGH?

MR. WELSH SAID BECAUSE THE USA IS SENDING OUR NATURAL GAS OR PART OF IT TO EUROPE DUE TO THE UKRAINE-RUSSIA WAR SHORTAGES AND RUSSIA CLAMPING DOWN ON NATURAL GAS EXPORTS TO EUROPE.

THE NEW GREEN RATE AND BASE RATE (13.3 CENTS PER KILOWATTHOUR) FROM SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER AND WESTCHESTER POWER WILL START BEING CHARGED IN DECEMBER MR. WELSH AND MS ORVILLE SAID.

MAYOR ROACH IS VERY SUPPORTIVE OF GREEN ENERGY

TONIGHT HE IS APPOINTING MARIAM ELGUETA TO BE EXECUTIVE SECRETARY TO THE MAYOR AND CLIMATE SMART COORDINATOR TO LIAISON WITH HIS CLIMATE START COMMUNITY PROGRAM TO FACILIATE MORE AGGRESSIVE ENERGY SAVINGS IN WHITE PLAINS.

HE IS ESTABLISHING A CLIMATE SMART COMMUNITY TASK FORCE TO DEVELOP A STRATEGY AND WORK PLAN FOR ESTABLISHING A BASE LINE FOR CITY CURRENT EMISSIONS, RECOMMEND REDUCTION TARGETS, IDENTIFY NEW STRATEGIES FOR REDUCTIONS AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND TO RECOMMEND WAYS IN WHICH THESE STRATEGIES CAN BE INCORPORATED INTO THE CITY’S ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND PLANNING EFFORTS.

THE MEMBERS OF THE CLIMATE SMART COMMUNITY TASK FORCE ARE:

Judith Mezey, Planning Department Deputy Commissioner

Rebecca Fahey, White Plains Department of Public Works

Jeremiah Frei-Pearson, White Plains Sustainability Committee

Samuel Scafidi White Plains resident

Vennela Yadhati, White Plains resident

Mariam Elgueta, Secretary to the Mayor

The Mayor will chair the Task Force

THIS IS A GREAT DAY TO GO BACK TO SCHOOL.

SCHOOL STARTED TODAY AND SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS DR. JOSEPH RICCA IN OUR BACK TO SCHOOL INTERVIEW LAST WEEK SAID NEW SECURITY PROCEDURES WERE IN EFFECT , BUT CANNOT DISCLOSE THEM.

THERE IS NO MANDATORY MASKING IN EFFECT BUT STUDENTS CAN DON MASKS IF THEY WANT TO.

PARENTS ARE CAUTIONED NOT TO SEND STUDENTS TO SCHOOL IF THEY SHOWED SIGNS OF ILLNESS. AGGREGATE TESTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR PARENTS AND GUARDIANS IF REQUESTED. PARENTS CAN DO THAT BY CALLING THEIR CHILD’S SCHOOL.

PARTITIONS BETWEEN STUDENTS IN SCHOOL CLASSROOMS HAVE BEEN REMOVED.

SUPERINTENDENT RICCA SAID THAT IF COVID CASES OR MONKEYPOX WERE TO INCREASE SUBSTANTIALLY, THE WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS ARE PREPARED TO RETURN TO REMOTE LEARING OR DISTANCING AND MASKING MEASURES. THE DISTRICT HAS PLANNED FOR THIS POSSIBILITY

NO BULLYING OVER MASKING OR NOT TO MASK WILL BE TOLERATED, THE SUPERINTENDENT SAID.

DR. RICCA STATED TO HIS KNOWLEDGE, OTHER SCHOOL DISTRICTS WERE PROCEEDING LIKE WHITE PLAINS, RETURNING TO A NORMAL SCHOOL SITUATION WITH CAUTION.

TOM CHAPIN WILL START DOWNTOWN MUSIC AT GRACE AT NOON ON SEPTEMBER 28. AND THAT’S IT FOR THIS WEEK…DENNIS AND TONNY?