DROUGHT. LOCAL CITIZENS ENCOURAGED TO CONSERVE WATER.

Hits: 28

WPCNR THE FEINER REPORT. By Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. September 5, 2022:

Greenburgh Currently Suffers Moderate Drought Period as Reservoirs Deplete

As you may notice from your browning grass and trees that are already looking like Autumn, we are severely low on rainfall this summer. The upstate reservoir network that provides our greater metropolitan area drinking water is under its normal capacity, so when you try to save your lawn or overuse water in other ways in your home or business, you risk further depleting our precious drinking water resources.

Current conditions in Westchester County:

· 100% of the county has gone from “abnormally dry” status to being classified as in a “moderate drought” period. This means that crop growth is stunted, planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, gardens begin to wilt, and lawns brown early. In a drought, irrigation use increases, hay and grain yields are lower than normal, honey production declines, wildfires and ground fires increase.

· 21.71% of Westchester is in a severe drought period. This means that specialty crops are impacted in both yield and fruit size, and air quality is poor.

The Town of Greenburgh is currently in a moderate drought period.

What can you do to use less water, and have a positive impact during this time of drought?

The following home practices can ease the burden on your local water supply and save money in the process:

1. Turn off the faucet while brushing your teeth and washing your face.

2. Only run the washing machine and dishwasher when you have a full load.

3. Use a low-flow shower head and faucet aerators.

4. Fix leaks.

5. Install a dual-flush or low-flow toilet or put a conversion kit on your existing toilet.

6. Don’t overwater your lawn or water during peak periods, and install rain sensors on irrigation systems.

7. Install a rain barrel to collect water for outdoor watering.

8. Plant a rain garden for catching stormwater runoff from your roof, driveway, and other hard surfaces.

9. Monitor your water usage on your water bill and ask your local government about a home water audit.

10. Share your knowledge about saving water through conservation and efficiency with your neighbors.

These water saving measures can have a big impact on water demand in local communities. While saving money, you also have the opportunity to get involved in your local community, protect the water in your local waterways so you can continue to enjoy their recreational benefits, and get to know your home and family with a few do-it-yourself projects!

Did you know that…

_30 to 60% of domestic drinking water is used to water yards and gardens, and often large portions are wasted by over-watering, evaporation, and misdirected sprinklers that water sidewalks and driveways.

_The average U.S. per capita water use is 170 gallons per day (gpd). Compare that to 36 gpd in Australia, with better efficiency measures in place but still enjoying the same quality of life.

*For more information on drought conditions/effects and how to conserve water, you can visit the resources we used in this article:

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/dep/water/reservoir-levels.page

https://www.drought.gov/states/new-york/county/westchester

https://data.indystar.com/drought/new-york/westchester-county/36119/

https://planning.westchestergov.com/environment/water-conservation/drought-emergency-plan

https://www.americanrivers.org/rivers/discover-your-river/top-10-ways-for-you-to-save-water-at-home/

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor