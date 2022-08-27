Hits: 0

WPCNR DOUBLEDEMIC surveillance. From NYS COVID TRACKER & NEW YORK DOH NYC MONKEYPOX TRACKER. Observation & Analysis by John F. Bailey August 27, 2022:

Through Thursday Westchester is on a pace which may bring Westchester’s weekly new covid cases below 1,000 new cases since the last week in March. Through Thursday,

Meanwhile, in New York City Monkeypox new infections numbered 2,807 Thursday,, 597 more infections than new covid infections (2,210) Thursday. This is a cause for concern as schools begin in New York in a week.

Total Cases by Demographic Group

This table shows the number of NYC residents who tested positive for orthopoxvirus/monkeypox, by borough, age, gender, race/ethnicity and sexual orientation.

The below data will be updated every Thursday

https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/oDJWC/1/

Westchester new cases of covid so far since last Saturday through Thursday August 25 were 953, an average of 191 new infections a day. If Friday and Saturday infections dip to 330, from the 381 last Thursday and Friday, Westchester would have under 1,000 new cases for the first time in five months.

THE WPCNR COVID LOG FOR AUGUST: NOTE THE BIG RISE IN MIDWEEK INFECTION SURGES HAS DISAPPEARED.

In Westchester County, the is still averaging 7% positive for the week on all PCR (LAB TESTS). All 7 Mid-Hudson counties total 552 new cases positive of 7,496 tests, an average of 1,499 Lab verified tests a day, very low but the infections are at a 7% rate. This could mean the real persons getting positive with covid may be 7% of the population across the 2.3 million population of the 7-County Region, as many as 160,500 minus the 552 reported from the lab tests.

The 9 counties including all 7 from the Mid-Hudson region and Nassau and Suffolk County account for 1,281 new cases of covid compared to 2,210 new covid cases reported in New York City.

More concerning is the rapid rise in New York City Monkeypox cases which were 2,807 through August 25 compared to 2,221 new covid cases.