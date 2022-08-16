REPUBLICAN PARTY NOMINATES FORMER MAYOR OF SCARSDALE, MIRIAM LEVITT FLISSER TO RUN FOR CONGRESS IN THE NEW 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT IN NOVEMBER

Hits: 11

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2022. From Levitt Flisser for Congress. August 16, 2022:



Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser is the GOP candidate for NY’s 16th Congressional District.



Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a well-known Westchester County pediatrician, Medical Director of the

Bronxville Schools, and former Mayor of Scarsdale, has accepted the nomination of the

Westchester Republican County Committee to run for Congress in New York’s 16th

Congressional District.



“I am running because our great country is straying from the American Dream, which has

offered so many hard-working people opportunities for success and achievement,” said Dr.

Levitt Flisser.



“Current policies and legislation passed by Congress are making us poorer, due to inflation and

higher taxes. Too many cities and states are forcing our public education systems into a race to

the bottom, rather than valuing educational support, achievement, self-reliance and dedication,”

she said.



These issues are deeply felt by Levitt Flisser due to her background. Born in Eastern Europe,

she immigrated with her parents to the United States, where her family settled in the Bronx, and

ran a local food market. She and her husband, Harvey Flisser, a retired science teacher, met in

high school, and have lived in Westchester for over 40 years.



“As a long-time resident and dedicated civic volunteer in Westchester County; with my Bronx

roots, and continuous voluntary Bronx pediatric service, I understand what is important to

residents of District 16, and I will represent them.”



The recently redrawn 16th Congressional District includes all of Southern Westchester and parts

of the North Bronx. In the November 8th election, Levitt Flisser will face the candidate picked in

the Democratic primary on August 23rd

.