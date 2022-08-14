WESTCHESTER COVID INFECTIONS DOWN 35% IN 2 WEEKS. 2ND STRAIGHT WEEK OF DECLINES AFTER CASES INCREASED 10 OF 16 WEEKS SINCE APRIL 1.

Hits: 23

THE WPCNR COVID LOGBOOK FOR THE FIRST TWO WEEKS OF AUGUST

WPCNR CORONA VIRUS REPORT. From New York State Covid Tracker. Observation & Analysis By John F. Bailey. August 14, 2022:

Awaiting covid test results for yesterday, Saturday, new Covid infections are certain headed for the second consecutive week of significant decline.

After Friday’s infections were reported as 214 new cases of 2,964 tested Friday, and if Saturday figures follow that trendline, the County will record 1,734 new covid cases a week 248 new infections a day compared compared to 2062 (295 new covid cases a day) last week ( July 31 through August 6), this represents a 15% decline in infections, following a 20% decrease in cases last week.

The second straight week of decline was the first time this phenomena has happened since April 1.

More significantly, the infection rate despite the low number of tests (PCR –lab certified tests averaged 2,816 tests a day for the 6 days (Saturday testing not in yet. The 16,896 tests yielded 1,475 new cases through Friday for an infection rate of 8.7% down from last week when 2,052 infections in 21,065 PCR LAB TESTS resulted in a a 9.7% infection rate.

Another takeaway is the midweek surge in infections that has been observed by this reporter for the last sixteen weeks. The week ending yesterday sow new positives decline significantly from last week on Thursday and Friday down 100 THURSDADY AND 37 on Friday, the first time the midweek surge has not been sustained 4 days. WPCNR attributes this to persons taking at home tests, seeing a positive and coming in to verify they are positive to a PCR Lab testing clinic or venue, after showing symptoms.

Nevertheless this may be the first positive semi control of the spread of covid in 3 and a half months.