WHITE PLAINS WEEK THE REPORT OF AUGUST 12 –TRANSCRIPT.

THE HEADLINES:

AS MONKEY POX SPREADS IN NY. STUDIES ON THE JYENNOS MONKEY POX VACCINE EFFECTIVENESS IN STOPPING MONKEYPOX NEW INFECTIONS IS INCLUSIVE BASED ON ROLLOUTS IN EUROPE ACCORDING TO OBSERVATIONS BY YOUR LOCAL EPIDEMOLOGIST DR. KATELIN JETELINA. THE TRACKING OF THE JYENNOS ROLLOUT IS STILL CONDUCTED AND ANALYZED THE VERDICT ITS ABILITY TO STOP THE INFECTIONS MIXED.

INFLATION HAS BEEN SLOWED IN JULY AS ANNUAL CONSUMER PRICE INDEX LOWERED TO 8.5% AFTER 9.1% IN JUNE. AFTER AND DEDUCTING FUEL FOOD COSTS

ELECTRICITY RATES SOARED IN JULY TO 22 CENTS A KILOWATT HOUR IN THE HOTTEST MONTH YOU AND I HAVE EVER EXPERIENCED.

FOR SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER CUSTOMERS IT WILL BE HIGHER IN AUGUST THAN IT WAS IN JULY. DELIVERY COSTS 15 CENTS A KILOWATT HOUR AND ELECTRICITY SUPPLY AN ESTIMATED 9 TO 10 CENTS. USAGE DOUBLED

DISTRICT ATTORNEY MIMI ROCAH ANNOUNCED ARRESTS OF YONKERS RESIDENTS ALLEGEDLY INVOLVED IN TRAFFICKING GHOST GUNS FROM WASHINGTON D.C. TO YONKERS

WESTCHESTER COUNTY WAS RECORDED BY THE STATE WITH 10,298 NEW CASES OF COVID IN JULY –THE THIRD STRAIGHT MONTH OF 10,000 INFECTIONS A MONTH.

HOWEVER THE RATE OF NEW CASES HAS DECLINED 22% THE FIRST 3 DAYS OF THIS WEEK TO 679—DOWN ONE THIRD, BUT TESTINGS ARE ALSO DOWN WHILE THE NEW INFECTIONS OF THOSE OFFICIAL LAB TESTS STILL AVERAGED 9%

THIS JUST IN: THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION REPORTED ANTEGEN AT-HOME TESTS ARE FOUND TO SHOW A HIGH PROPORTION OF “NEGATIVE” RESULTS

AND A FORMER PRESIDENT INVOKED THE 5TH AMENDMENT SAYING “SAME ANSWER” TO EVERY ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES QUESTION IN HIS DEPOSITION IN MS. JAMES FRAUD HEARING.

THAT APPEARANCE BY THE FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES INVOKING THE FIFTH AMENDMENT THAT ALLOWS A PERSON TO BE PERMITTED TO NOT ANSWER QUESTIONS ON THE GROUNDS THEY MIGHT INCRIMINATE THEMSELVES, RECALLS TO MIND THE ESTES KEFAUVER HEARINGS IN THE 1950S. THOSE INVOLVED ALLEGED MEMBERS OF CRIME FAMILIES IN THE 1950S, EXCEPT THOSE GENTLEMEN DID NOT INSULT THE SENATORS’ QUESTIONS. THOSE ALEDGED MOBSTERS JUST READ THE 5TH AMENDMENT.

WITH THE FORMER PRESIDENT, IT WAS INDEED THE PRESIDENTIAL PERFORMANCE WE HAVE WITNESSED FOR YEARS FROM MR. T USING A LEGAL INQUIRY TO HOLD A PRESS CONFERENCE. HE MOCKED THE PROCEDURE: HIS STATEMENT WAS COMBATIVE, BELITTLING AN IMPORTANT WOMAN, LETITIA JAMES, THE NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL. VERY NOSTALGIC.

THIS INFLATION TAMING AMAZING, IN JUST ONE WEEK WE HAVE GONE FROM PRICES RISING DISASTROUSLY TO INFLATION STOPPED?

IT’S AMAZING IN ONE WEEK—AS FAST AS GASOLINE AND FUEL PRICES WENT UP FROM APRIL THROUGH JULY— THEY CAME DOWN TO 4. 29 A GALLON. WHAT PATRIOTISM BY THE OIL COMPANIES. WHY DID THEY HAVE TO RAISE THEM IN THE FIRST PLACE…COULDN’T THEY HAVE HAVE NOT DOUBLED GASOLING PRICES, BLAMING SUPPLY?

THIS TURNS PRESIDENT BIDEN FROM OLD GOAT TO INFLATION FIGHTING SUPERHERO. I LOVE WASHINGTON NUMBERS WHEN THEY NEED THEM.

I READ A GOP WEB PUBLICATION WITH THE HEADLINE, “NOW TIME TO GET AMERICA BACK ON TRACK.” REALLY? HOW DUMB IS THAT.

IS THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY NOT SEEING A PERFECT CAMPAIGN SLOGAN STOLEN FROM THEM?

BUT WAIT THERE IS HOPE FOR THE DEMOCRATS FROM JOHN BAILEY THE ADVERTISING MAN. THE BELEGUERED BIDEN IN A MASTER STROKE CAN NOW SEIZE A MUCH BETTER LINE AND I CONTRIBUTE IT WITHOUT FEE:

BUT SERIOUSLY JOHN MARINO, INFLATION IS RAGING ON THE ELECTRICITY FRONT

IN COUNTY EXECUTIVE LATIMER’S COVID BRIEFING HE SAID COVID IS NEITHER UP NOR DOWN. BUT IT IS DOWN THE FIRST FOUR DAYS OF THIS WEEK. DOWN FROM 868 THE FIRST THREE DAYS LAST WEEK TO 679 THIS WEEK, 27% DOWN TO 226 NEW LAB CERTIFIED CASES A DAY AND 250 ON THURSDAY. IF WE DO NOT SEE A HUGE MIDWEEK JUMP WEDNESDAY THURSDAY AND FRIDAY IF THAT CONTINUES WE COULD HAVE AS LITTLE AS 1,582 INFECTIONS FOR THE WEEK A DROP OF 20%.

BUT JOHN MARINO, THE NUMBER OF LAB CERTIFIED TESTINGS IS DOWN 10% IF THAT CONTINUES, YOU WILL HAVE A SELF-FULFILLING RESULT OF LOWER COVID INFECTIONS IF YOU DO NOT REQUIRE PUBLIC LAB TESTING.

THE PROBLEM IS THE LOWER INFECTIONS BUT HIGH 9% INFECTION RATE OF THESE LOW QUANTITIES MEANS THERE MAY BE A LOT MORE “GHOST CASES” OUT THERE WALKING AROUND WITH IT.

IF YOU TESTED 5,000 A DAY AT 10% INFECTION RATES THAT IS 50 A DAY OR 2,500 A WEEK NEW CASES, NOT 1500. THIS RELIANCE ON THE AT HOME TESTS ANTEGEN TESTS, OPERATING UNDER THE HONOR SYSTEM OF PEOPLE TESTING POSITIVE QUARANTINING OR WORSE NOT GOING IN FOR A LAB TEST ARTIFICIALLY LOWERS INFECTION NUMBERS.

THE REINFECTION RATE OF 6% BASED ON THE 10,000 JULY INFECTIONS MEANS OVER THE NEXT 6 WEEKS YOU MAY HAVE 600 ADDITIONAL REINFECTIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF SEPTEMBER OF REINFECTEES. SPEAKING OF SCHOOLS SHOULDN’T WE BE MORE CAREFUL?

JOHN MARINO, WE HAD A VERY TIMELY INTRODUCTION OF A NEW PROGRAM TO PREVENT EVICTIONS AND CONTAIN RENT INCREASES FOR LANDLORDS WITH SMALL BUILDINGS, COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER ANNOUNCED IT THIS WEEK:

JohN MARINO: I THINK THIS IS VERY TIMELY

JOHN BAILEY: ABSOLUTELY ALL ACROSS THE COUNTRY EVICTIONS ARE RAMPANT BECAUSE THE URIAH HEEPS OF THE NATION ARE RAISING RENTS AND PEOPLE ARE SCRAMBLING, LIVING IN CARS THE ASSOCIATED PRESS REPORTED YESTERDAY AND NOW THE COUNTY IS GIVING INCENTIVE TO KEEP THE WESTCHESTER ECONOMY AT LEAST LIMPING ALONG.

HERE IS A CHANCE FOR LANDLORDS TO MAKE THINGS RIGHT FOR THEIR TENANTS BY MAKING NEEDED REPAIRS UP O $25,000 A UNIT. I WONDER THOUGH IF THAT IS ENOUGH INCENTIVE TO STOP THE LURE OF THE MONTHLY RENT.

HOW LONG DOES THE RENT HAVE TO BE KEPT STABLE IS THE QUESTION. THIS IS A REAL TEST OF CONSCIENCE AND HUMANITY FOR THE LANDLORDS BUT IT IS VERY TIMELY AND CREATIVE.

REMEMBER THAT NUMBER 914-995-2429 914-995-2429. LANDLORDS THE COUNTY LINES ARE OPEN AND YOU HAVE THE EMAIL. THE TIME IS NOW AND JOHN HOW ARE THE PRIMARIES SHAPING UP IN THE 16TH HERE IN WHITE PLAINS WHERE VEDAT GASHI JUST GOT A KEY ENDORSERSEMENT

JOHN MARINO NOTED THAT THE NITA LOWEY EMDORSEMENT OF VEDAL GASHI FOR THE 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT THIS WEEK WAS VERY GOOD FOR HIM AND ALSO NOTED JAMAL BOWMAN HAD NOT BEEN RUNNING A VERY VISIBLE CAMPAIGN RELYING ON PREVIOUS TELEVISION SPOTS.

DISTRICT 16 AND 17

(JOHN BAILEY ASKSJ) YOU HAVE SOME EARLY NUMBERS ON THE HOCHUL ZELDIN RACE..DO WE BELIEVE THEM?

JOHN MARINO COMMENTED THAT GOVERNOR HOCHUL, ACCORDING TO A SIENNA COLLEGE POLL, LEAD MR. ZELDIN, THE REPUBLICAN NOMINEE BY 14% WITH THREE MONTHS TO GO TO THE ELECTION AND THOUGHT THIS WAS TOO MUCH OF A MARGIN TO MAKE UP. HE SAID THE POLL ALSO SHOWED IN THE DISTRICT 17 RACE, THAT SEAN PATRICT MALONY WAS LEADING ALESSANDRA BIAGGI,, IN THE PRIMARY ELECTION AUGUST 23, BUT MIKE LAWLER THE REPUBLICAN RUNNING IN THE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY LEAD BOTH MALONEY OR BIAGGI FOR THE OFFICE)

JOHN BAILEY: THE GOVERNOR STRUCK TWICE THIS WEEK WITH TWO KEY STORIES

TAKING DEAD AIM AT MR. ZELDIN’S CRIME ISSUE AND BAIL REFORM ISSUES, GOVERNOR HOCHUL IS EASTABLISHING ANTI TERROR TASK FORCES IN EACH COUNTY. EACH COUNTY HAS TO PUT TOGETHER A TERROR INTELLIGENCE COOPERATIVE EFFORT THROUGHOUT THE STATE…ON RECOMMENDATION BY THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION DEPARTMENT OF HOME SECURITY….

MIMI ROCCA, THE WESTCHESTER DISTRICT ATTORNEY-A DEMOCRAT ANNOUNCED THE BREAK UP OF A GHOST GUNS INITIATIVE –WHICH TAKES DEAD AIM AT THE SELDIN LAISSEZ FARE ENABLING GUNS POLICIES.

STILL TO COME ARE ISSUES ON MARIJUANA LICENSES, REGULATIONS AND OF COURSE REGULATIONS ON DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF MARIJUANA..

HOCHUL IS VULNERABLE DO YOU THINK ON THIS QUALITY OF LIFE ISSUE, AGAIN AN INDICATION OF HOW DEMOCRATS OR REPUBLICANS DO NOT THINK A LEGISLATION THROUGH. WE’VE BEEN WAITING A YEAR NOW FOR THE COMMISSION ON CANIBIS MANAGEMENT TO MANAGE IT.

(JOHN MARINO GRAPPLED WITH THOSE ISSUES AND ENDED SAYING ”THESE ISSUES POLITICIANS WILL TALK ABOUT BUT ONE THING NO POLITICIAN TALKS ABOUT ARE THE ELECTRIC POWER RATES SOARING, RIGHT JOHN?”

(JOHN BAILEY:) NO POLITICIAN OTHER THAN ASSEMBLYMAN NADIR SAYEGH OF YONKERS AND PAUL FEINER OF GREENBURGH WHO BROKE THIS BIG LITTLE SECRET IN THE SPRING POINTING OUT HOW SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER SAID IT WAS GOING TO GO ON PAUSE BEGINNING JULY 1ST UNTIL IT COULD NEGOTIATE A BETTER LONG TERM RATE. WELL JULY 1ST CON EDISON TOOK OVER SUSTAINABLE CLIENTS IN WESTCHESTER….LOOK HOW IT IS KILLING ALL OF US SUSTAINBLE CUSTOMERS AND THOSE NOT SUSTAINABLE CUSTOMERS. LOOK AT THESE RATES AND LOOK WHAT’S AHEAD

THIS IS A DISASTER FOR EVERYONE THAT NO POLITICIAN WANTS TO STEP IN AND SAY HOLD ON POWER COMPANIES. SHOW US YOUR COSTS. SHOW US WHY SMALL POWER COMPANIES IN SMALL MARKETS HAVE TO CHARGE JUST AS MUCH A BIG MARKETS WHEN THEY HAVE SMALLER CLIENTS.

THIS WAS WHAT HAPPENED. IT WAS SUSTAINABLE’S REASON WHY THEY COULD NOT GET A COMPETITIVE RATE. HOLY CRIMINY, MORINO MAN HOW COULD WE POSSIBLY ALL HAVE THE SAME COSTS? JUST LIKE STANDARD OIL 122 YEARS AGO?

(JOHN MARINO ENDED WITH COMMENTS ON HOW THE MARIJUANA ISSUE IS IMPORTANT BECAUSE MARIJUNA IS THE PATHWAY TO MORE SERIOUS DRUG ADDICTION AND ABUSE, AND TOUCHING ON THE ELECTRIC RATES WERE REALLY HURTING WESTCHESTER AND NO ONE SEEMS TO NOTICE.

THIS IS JOHN BAILEY, GOOD NIGHT FOR WHITE PLAINS WEEK

