SPEEDING ENFORCEMENT CRACKDOWN BEGINS SUNDAY: GOVERNOR HOCHUL ISSUES ALARMING EVIDENCE OF SPEED VIOLATIONS AND CONSEQUENCES–353 DEATHS IN 2021. VIOLATIONS UP 11%

GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES STATEWIDE EFFORT TO PREVENT SPEEDING

Speed Awareness Week to Run August 14 to August 21

(Editor’s Note: The Parkways and highways of Westchester County, have become audition speedways for NASCAR. The Westchester arteries are notorious for reckless operation of motor vehicles, including excessive speed often 10 to 20 miles over the speed limit, unsafe passing of slower vehicles, tail-gating, aggressive driving(headlight flashing to force moveovers of cars ahead of them), horn blasting intimidation, weaving in and out of lanes as a driving style, aggressive merges without looking, cutting off vehicles attempting to merge onto the highways on short-distance entrance ramps, motorcyclists travel on lane lines (between cars, highly nerve-racking to the cars as it is often done at high speeds by lone motorcyclists and small groups of motorcyclists).

Highways where you will find these practices in flagrant violation are the Taconic Parkway, the Sprain Brook Parkway, The I-287 Cross Westchester Expressway off rushhour, the Saw Mill Parkway, the Cross County, The Hutchinson River Parkway, and to a lesser extent Interstate 684. You need to be careful out there and make frequent checks of your rear view and side mirrors and do not tail-gate-J.B.)

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that law enforcement agencies throughout New York State will be increasing patrols to target speeding from August 14 – 21. Speed Awareness week is a high-visibility enforcement campaign supported by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee to stop speeding and prevent avoidable crashes caused by unsafe speed.

“There are countless risks and tragic consequences to speeding, and I want all New Yorkers to be mindful of the speed limits in your area,” Governor Hochul said. “This enforcement campaign will be crucial not only to catch speeders but also to encourage all drivers to maintain safe speeds on our roadways, and I encourage all New Yorkers to take your time and get to your destination safely.”

According to preliminary data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany’s Rockefeller College, unsafe speed was a contributing factor in 353 fatal crashes in 2021, compared to 317 fatal crashes in 2020 — an 11 percent increase. The 353 fatal crashes last year resulted in 389 deaths including drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

During last year’s Speed Awareness Week, law enforcement throughout the state issued 23,087 tickets for speeding and 32,170 tickets for other vehicle and traffic law violations, such as impaired and distracted driving.

Throughout the enforcement campaign, a “Speed Catches Up With You” public service announcement will be airing on broadcast and cable networks statewide, highlighting the penalty for speeding. Additionally, the State Department of Transportation will have Variable Message Signs alerting motorists to the dangers of speeding.

Data shows fatal crashes in New York caused by unsafe speed increase during the summer months with the highest totals in June through October. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), speed was a contributing factor in 29 percent of all traffic fatalities nationally in 2020. Additionally, NHTSA says speeding causes:

Greater potential for loss of vehicle control

Reduced effectiveness of occupant protection equipment

Increased stopping distance after the driver perceives a danger

Increased degree of crash severity leading to more severe injuries

Increased fuel consumption/cost

Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “GTSC is proud to support this enforcement campaign, once again, to not only raise awareness about the dangers of speeding but ensure the safety of all those traveling on New York’s roadways.”

New York State Sheriffs’ Association President Thomas Dougherty said, “When it comes to speedingthe risk is not worth the reward. You may get to your destination a few seconds sooner, but you are far more likely to be involved in a crash when speeding. Speed-related crashes often result in injuries and worse. The Sheriffs of New York want you to enjoy your summer travels in a safe way so obey the speed limit.”

New York State Association of Chiefs of Police Executive Director Patrick Phelan said, “It is more important now than ever that police agencies focus their efforts on traffic enforcement. With traffic fatalities on the rise, proper traffic enforcement measures can and will save lives.”

New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said, “Speeding is a dangerous behavior that needlessly results in multiple deaths and serious injuries every year. We urge all drivers to do their part to improve safety by obeying posted speed limits, being attentive, and putting away electronic devices while behind the wheel. Through education and enforcement, the New York State Police will continue to keep irresponsible drivers off the road.”

About GTSC

Combined with education and enforcement campaigns, GTSC coordinates various traffic safety activities throughout the year, and supports ongoing initiatives to improve pedestrian, motorcycle and bicycle safety. The GTSC also sponsors critical training for law enforcement, provides resources for teen drivers and their parents, and promotes seatbelt use statewide.

For more information about traffic safety in New York State, please visit the GTSC website at https://trafficsafety.ny.gov/.