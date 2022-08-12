HOCHUL: INFLATION REDUCTION ACT PASSED BY THE HOUSE

Hits: 16

“Today’s vote in the House of Representatives is a monumental step forward in our nation’s efforts to fight inflation, lower costs for families and tackle the climate crisis. Thanks to leadership from Speaker Pelosi and hard work from Democrats in the New York Congressional delegation, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will soon head to President Biden’s desk.

“This federal legislation is poised to make a major impact in New York. Seniors who rely on Medicare for prescription drugs will finally see their costs go down. Individuals who rely on Affordable Care Act health care plans will have their subsidies extended, keeping premiums more affordable. And a historic investment in green technology and climate resiliency will make a positive impact across our economy by creating jobs, lowering household utility costs and kick-starting the clean energy revolution.

“The Inflation Reduction Act is the perfect companion to our ongoing efforts in New York help families with the rising cost of living, from our nation-leading investments in clean energy to the tax relief we’ve delivered for middle-class homeowners. I look forward to President Biden signing this bill into law — and to implementing these historic changes right here in New York.”