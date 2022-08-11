WESTCHESTER TO THE RESCUE: $10 MILLION. 400 UNITS MAY BE REHABILITATED BY LANDLORDS BY TENANTS IF RENTS STAY THE SAME

Hits: 90

Funds May Be Used For Needed Repairs To Rental Properties In Exchange For Landlords Maintaining Affordable Rents

WPCNR County Clarion-Ledger. From Westchester County Department of Communications. August 11, 2022:

County Executive George Latimer and the Westchester County Board of Legislators announced the Landlord Tenant Assistance Program (LTAP) on Tuesday, furthering their commitment to preserving affordable housing in communities across Westchester.

LTAP will allow small landlords who own eight units or less and who maintain rent levels that are affordable to residents, to apply for up to $25,000 per unit for repairs to their rental properties.

To be eligible, landlords/owners must charge rents that are affordable to households earning between 60% and 100% of the Area Median Income (AMI), and home improvements may include, but are not limited to, roof replacement, or upgrades to electrical, windows, accessibility ramps, plumbing and heating systems. With $10M available in funds, 400 units can be rehabilitated.

Rent levels, with utilities included, must adhere to the following 2022 HUD Guidelines:

Bedroom Size 60% AMI Rent Levels 80% AMI Rent Levels 100% AMI Rent Levels Studio $1,457 $1,942 $2,427 1 Bedroom $1,665 $2,219 $2,773 2 Bedroom $1,873 $2,497 $3,119 3 Bedroom $2,080 $2,773 $3,465

Westchester County Executive Latimer said: “The COVID-19 pandemic, and its aftermath, have greatly impacted our small landlords who have not been able to receive rent increases to make improvements to their properties in years. My administration stands committed to preserving affordable housing in all of our communities, and this funding will help our landlords make upgrades that will ultimately preserve the life of these units. We hope the prospect of receiving up to $25,000 per unit will incentivize our landlords to maintain their rental properties at a price point that everyone can afford.”

Commissioner of the Department of Planning Norma Drummond said: “The Planning Department is excited to launch this program that particularly assists small landlords who need to make much needed repairs to their rental units. By offering this program, we know that we will help small landlords and renters alike, who were hit hard by the pandemic. LTAP funds will preserve and enhance smaller multi-family housing stock in the County that will improve the living conditions of many county residents and maintain its affordability.”

Chairwoman of the Westchester County Board of Legislators Catherine Borgia said: “I am grateful for our partnership with County Executive Latimer in negotiating this funding into the 2022 budget. This will have a positive effect for both landlords and tenants.”

Board of Legislators Majority Leader Chris Johnson said: “In Westchester, we are not only committed to keeping people in their homes, we are committed to making sure those homes are safe and healthy places to reside. As renters and landlords are working to get back on their feet from the pandemic, I am happy to partner with the County Executive to provide the funding for programs that not only keep a roof over people’s heads, but to make sure those roofs aren’t leaking as well.”

Legislator Tyrae Woodson-Samuels said: “Landlords are struggling to get back on their feet as rents were frozen during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is my hope that they will take advantage of this program which will help them pay for needed building repairs for their tenants. We have to work together on the entire picture to make sure we have safe apartments for our residents to live in.”

PROCESS

A Westchester County Rehabilitation Specialist will inspect the property after an application has been submitted to the Department of Planning. If the property qualifies, a three-party contract will be signed between the County, the landlord/owner and the contractor, for work to be completed by contractors that are licensed and insured to work in Westchester County. Funds will be disbursed directly to the contractor from the County after a progress inspection has been completed.

CALL NOW LANDLORDS 914-995-2429

Interested landlords/owners should call or email Gaitre Rambharose in the Westchester County Department of Planning at 914-995-2429 or gqrh@westchestergov.com

Watch the full news conference here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KI-wwhWxKgk

View the Landlord-Tenant Housing Assistance Program Brochure (in English and Spanish) here: https://adobe.ly/3pa5wlz