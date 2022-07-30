Hits: 0

New York television stations reported Friday evening the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla would begin “Drive-through” Orthopoxvirus Poxviridne vaccinations Wednesday August 3, for those who qualify, over 18 years of age and displaying symptoms. There is some confustion on the Friday television reports as to whether the vaccinations begin Monday or Wednesday. But there is no one to answer calls on the appointment number given by the Westchester Medical Center Friday evening. The Westchester Medical Center is at

Westchester Medical Center, 15 Oval Connector, Valhalla, NY 10595

Monday through Friday from 9 am – 5 pm, appointment required.

Call (914) 326-2060 to schedule an appointment.

(Editor’s Note:) The number is not active until Monday morning. You get an answering machine if you call it today.

The by-appointment Drive-Through vaccinations at Westchester Medical Center have to be scheduled in advance by calling 914-326-2060 which WPCNR called Saturday morning and by answering machine was advised to call “during business hours, 9 to 5 Monday morning”.

However you must be demonstrating symptoms of the disease.

The Westchester County Department of Health has updated its information on the Orthopoxvirus Poxviridne disease (it’s official scientific name) with this more detailed information on what symptoms and how it infects as follows:

As of this hour, 10:30 A.M. Saturday the Department of Health website reports there are no appointments currently available next week at the Department of Health vaccination location at 134 Court Street, they have all been scheduled.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Symptoms of monkeypox usually include a rash, fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, intense headache, muscle aches, back pain and low energy. The rash usually begins within one to three days of the start of a fever. Lesions can be flat or slightly raised, filled with clear or yellowish fluid, and can then crust, dry up and fall off. Monkeypox rashes can resemble some sexually transmitted diseases, including herpes and syphilis.

How does monkeypox spread from person to person?

People with monkeypox are infectious while they have symptoms (normally for between two and four weeks). You can catch monkeypox through close physical contact with someone who has symptoms. The rash, bodily fluids (such as pus or blood from skin lesions) and scabs are particularly infectious. Clothing, bedding, towels and other shared objects like eating utensils/dishes that have been contaminated with the virus can also infect others. People who closely interact with someone who has monkeypox, such as health care workers, household members and sexual partners are at greater risk for infection.

Is monkeypox a sexually transmitted infection?

Although there is no evidence that monkeypox is sexually transmitted at this time, monkeypox cases to date in Westchester, New York State, the United States and internationally have been transmitted through sex. Anyone who has close physical contact with someone who is infectious is at risk. If you or a recent partner (from the last 21 days) have been exposed or have symptoms, you should see a healthcare provider (remind them monkeypox is circulating), cover your rash/sores, wear a mask, and avoid close contact with others.

What do monkeypox rashes or lesions look like?





How can I protect myself and others against monkeypox?

Avoid close contact (touching sores, kissing, sex) with anyone who has a rash or symptoms of monkeypox.

If you live with someone who has monkeypox, the infected person should isolate from others and and cover any skin lesion if they can. When you are physically close to them, they should wear a medical mask, and you should wear one also. Avoid skin-to-skin contact whenever possible and use disposable gloves if you have to have any direct contact with their rash. Also wear a mask and gloves when handling any of their clothes or bedding if the person cannot do it themselves.

Regularly clean your hands with soap and water, especially after contact with the person who is infected, their clothes, bed sheets, towels and other personal items that they have touched. Wash the person’s clothes, towels and bedsheets and eating utensils with warm water and detergent.

Is there a vaccine for monkeypox?

Yes, there is a vaccine for monkeypox. People at higher risk for monkeypox infection may consider vaccination with the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine. In accordance with CDC guidance, this includes those who:

Had contact with someone who had a rash that looks like monkeypox or with someone who was diagnosed with confirmed or probable monkeypox

Had skin-to-skin contact with someone in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity; this includes men who have sex with men who meet partners through an online website, digital application (“app”), or social event such as at a bar or party

Traveled outside the United States to a country with confirmed cases of monkeypox or where monkeypox activity has been ongoing

Find out What to Expect After Your Monkeypox Vaccine.

Are there treatments available for monkeypox?

Antiviral medications exist to treat monkeypox, which may be appropriate for some people. Prescription medicated mouthwashes and topical gels can also provide pain relief and keep rashes and lesions clean.Talk to your healthcare provider about prescription medications, as well as the use of over-the-counter oral antihistamines and topical agents.