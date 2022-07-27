LOFT White Plains Announces 2nd Monkeypox Vaccine Clinic Thursday August 4 (in 1 WEEK) 24 APPOINTMENTS AT THIS TIME. SIGN UP NOW BY CLICKING ON

Hits: 14

Due to Overwhelming Demand, The LOFT Announces Second, First Dose, On-Campus Monkeypox Vaccination Clinic in Partnership with the Westchester County Department of Health on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

WPCNR MONKEYPOX VACCINE BULLETIN. From the LOFT, White Plains, NY July 27, 2022:

The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center in partnership with the Westchester County Department of Health announces that it will be hosting a second, first-dose, on-campus Monkeypox Vaccination Clinic, on Thursday, August 4th, 2022.

Appointments can be made from the hours of 9:30 AM-4:30 PM for adults 18 years of age and up. Information on the second dose will be given to each vaccinated person after their first dose.

The LOFT strongly encourages any and all members of the community who believe they are at risk to get vaccinated, immediately. The vaccination is free of charge.

The LOFT announced its first monkeypox clinic for Thursday, July 28, and all appointments were filled within hours of the announcement being made.

“The LOFT in partnership with Westchester County clearly sees that there is an urgent demand for monkeypox vaccines which is why we are opening a second clinic for first-dose monkeypox vaccinations. We are proud to partner with the County of Westchester and are truly grateful for their rapid, well-organized response to our community’s needs,” says, Executive Director, Judy Troilo.

The World Health Organization, The CDC, and the New York Department of Health have all emphasized the importance of having people who are at risk be vaccinated.

Monkeypox can be transmitted through simple skin contact when someone’s skin rubs/brushes against an infected person’s skin. Infection can also occur by touching infected clothing. Please note, that it can also be transmitted via genital contact but is not considered a sexually transmitted infection. Condoms, dental dams, PrEP, birth control, microbicide lubricants, and antibiotics typically used to treat STI’s will not protect a person from infection. To learn more about Monkeypox, click here.

If you are unsure whether you need the vaccine or have questions related to your health, please consult with your physician or medical practitioner.

To learn more about how the vaccine works, click here.

To make an appointment for the August 4th Clinic at The LOFT, click here .

(Editor’s Note: Number of appointments available as of 1 PM this afternoon: 24.)

Getting to The LOFT:

The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Services Center

252 Bryant Ave

White Plains, NY 10605

Map & Driving Directions