SYMPTOMS OF MONKEYPOX: PUSTULES (CLOSE-UP, LOWER LEFT). ILLNESS MAY LAST 4 WEEKS.

WPCNR MONKEYPOX BULLETIN. July 27, 2022:

The United States reports most confirmed monkeypox case in the world, new data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shows.

The U.S. has 3,846 known monkeypox cases as of Monday, July 25, federal and global data report.

Spain is second, with 3,100 cases counted, and Germany, 2,352 cases, third.

“The international community must work together to protect individuals that have been impacted by monkeypox, and those most at risk of contracting the virus,” White House COVID-19 Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said Tuesday.

WESTCHESTER HEALTH DEPARTMENT ON MONKEYPOX SHOTS (2 REQUIRED) CALL 914-995-8900 FOR APPOINTMENT:

Monkeypox Vaccine Clinics on Mondays Wednesdays (TODAY, 4 TO 7 P.M. ) at the County Department of Health, 134 Court Street, White Plains. Appointments are required.



People at higher risk for monkeypox infection may consider vaccination with the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine. In accordance with CDC guidance, this includes those who:

Had contact with someone who had a rash that looks like monkeypox or with someone who was diagnosed with confirmed or probable monkeypox

Had skin-to-skin contact with someone in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity; this includes men who have sex with men who meet partners through an online website, digital application (“app”), or social event such as at a bar or party

Traveled outside the United States to a country with confirmed cases of monkeypox or where monkeypox activity has been ongoing

If you meet the CDC guidance outlined above, you are eligible to register for an appointment at one of our upcoming Monkeypox Vaccination Clinics . If appointments are unavailable, please check back regularly as more clinics will be added.

Find out What to Expect After Your Monkeypox Vaccine.

Monkeypox Vaccine Clinic on Friday, July 29 from 11:00 am – 2:30 pm, by appointment only, at the HOPE Center (4th floor), Park Care Pavilion, 2 Park Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10703. Individuals must call Lorens Hidalgo at (914) 964-7725 to schedule the appointment.

Monkeypox is a rare viral illness that does not usually cause serious illness, but can result in hospitalization or death.

Monkeypox typically begins with a flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body. Most infections last two to four weeks. The current outbreak appears to have spread through human-to-human contact. Transmission can occur through contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores, or through prolonged exposure to respiratory droplets. Because of this, transmission may also occur through sexual contact. More information can be found on the WCDH Monkeypox Information web page.