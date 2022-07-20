GREENBURGH TOWN BOARD APPROVES STAYING WITH SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER. SUSTAINABLE EXECUTIVE CLARIFIES WHERE ORGANIZATION IS AT ON FINDING NEW SUPPLIER.

Hits: 36

WPCNR THE POWER STORY. By John F. Bailey. July 20, 2022:

In a unanimous vote in a Special Meeting Tuesday night, the Town of Greenburgh voted unanimously to stay with Sustainable Westchester as the organization rebids a wider range of possible green energy and traditional suppliers for its 29 Westchester towns and cities (including White Plains).

The Town Board heard via Zoom from Dan Welch of Sustainable Westchester who explained the situation going forward as of Tuesday night. Here is video of first the vote, and Mr. Welch’s remarks

The vote is taken and Dan Welsh, President of Sustainable Westchester addressed the Town Board as of 5:25 P.M. Tuesday evening. CLICK ON WHITE ARROW (TO LEFT) TO RUN THE CLIP. Video from Town of Greenburgh archive of Town Board Work Sessions.

The story so far:

Sustainable Westchester has retained Transparent Energy of Fairfield New Jersey to poll energy suppliers nationally to attempt to get a lower fixed rate. Transparent Energy has confirmed this to WPCNR. Welsh in his remarks above in the video said 24 communities in the original 28 cities and towns have continued with the group energy by, (including we believe White Plains).

The city of White Plains has neither confirmed or denied that they have, or whether Mr. Welsh will be addressing the Mayor and Common Council on what to expect ahead. Welsh said that Yonkers is about to consider voting on joining the consortium as of last night. He also said Yorktown is expected to join.