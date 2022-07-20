CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS 16 & 17 DEBATES COMING UP

Hits: 10
ARE YOU READY TO VOTE?PRIMARY ELECTION ON AUGUST 23 Early Voting is August 13 – 21
Register Today to Hear from the Candidates!Be Informed for the Primaries and the General ElectionYour Vote Matters!Submit Your Questions(See links below)READ HERE: How to Judge a Candidate
NEW MAPS: Congressional Districts 16 and 17
Need to know your voting districts?
They could be newly redistricted.CLICK HERE TO FIND YOUR DISTRICTS
U.S. Congressional District 16 Virtual Democratic Primary Candidate Forum
Monday, July 25, 2022 / 7:00 p.m.
Candidates:Mr. Jamaal Bowman,Mr. Vedat Gashi, Mr. Mark Jaffe Ms. Catherine Parker
Hosted by the League of Women Voters of Westchester
REGISTER HERE SUBMIT QUESTION FOR CD 16 CANDIDATES
PLEASE NOTE THAT THE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY FOR CD 16 IS UNCONTESTED,SO THERE IS NO CANDIDATE FORUM.
U.S. Congressional District 17 Virtual Republican PrimaryCandidate Forum
Thursday, July 28, 2022 / 7:00 p.m.
Candidates: Mr. Charles J. Falciglia, Mr. William G. Faulkner Mr. Michael V. Lawler Mr. Jack W. Schrepel Hosted by the Leagues of Women Voters of Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, and Dutchess Counties REGISTER HERE
U.S. Congressional District 17 Virtual Democratic Primary Candidate Forum
Monday, August 1, 2022* / 7:00 p.m.
Candidates: Ms. Alessandra Biaggi, Mr. Sean Patrick Maloney,
Hosted by the Leagues of Women Voters of Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, and Dutchess Counties REGISTER HERESUBMIT QUESTION FOR CD 17 CANDIDATES*Date changed from July 27 to August 1