SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER HIRES TRANSPARENT ENERGY TO HOLD NEW AUCTION, SEEK LOWER FIXED RATE BIDS. ASSURE RESUMPTION BY NOVEMBER 1

WPCNR THE POWER STORY. By John F. Bailey. July 19, 2022:

Sustainable Westchester has turned back to Transparent Energy the national leader in online energy procurement to hold another auction for lower fixed rates using the national analysis and comparative profiles of energy suppliers relied on by Transparent Energy.

The bringing of Transparent Energy on Board was first announced by Transparent Energy July 1. The company said in a release to energy suppliers it had been appointed to conduct auctions for a Sustainable Westchester Request for Proposals for energy bids with a target date of having a new fixed energy rate by November 1.

The new contract was verified by Transparent Energy.

That Sustainable Westchester has reunited with Transparent Energy that has negotiated the recently expired contract now being fulfilled (by state law) by Con Edison at approximately 9 cents per kilowatt hour compared to 7.48 cents per klw hour, the prior Sustainable Green energy rate. That costs a Sustainable green rate customer using 800 kwh hours in July, $77 compared to $56 in June, $20 more. If that green rate customer uses 900 kwh hours (with the extreme heat this month), they pay approximately $81—compared to $68 at the 7.48 cent June rate, $13 more. If you use 1,000 kwh hours that costs $90 at the 9 cents average Con Ed rate now, compared to $75 at the old June 7.5 cent rate, $15 more, plus taxes

Maria Genovisi, Marketing Consultant for Sustainable Westchester responding to WPCNR inquiries issued this written statement:

All is well here at the organization despite the temporary pause in the Westchester Power program

The pause is temporary and, in fact, we are going to bid for the new contract in the coming days.

The result of that successful effort would mean that the program would start again in the fall (likely November).

This lead time from contract bid award to start is related to compliance requirements for notification and outreach.

The events that precipitated the pause had to do with energy market pricing due to the global events, consumption concerns, etc. The timing for the new contract coincided with these energy market shifts.

Although we worked toward solutions for several months, ultimately we, along with the approval from participating municipalities, we recommended that in order to try to secure the best economic value and terms for the next contract the prudent course of action would be to temporarily pause the program.

Importantly we do also want to clarify that Con Ed had nothing to do with the pause and did not take over those accounts in a way that was anything but compliant with the law.

They as the default designated energy supplier (by the State) have the accounts shift back to them. In fact, all in all, we have and do work well with Con Ed from an operating level.”

