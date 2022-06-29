Governor Hochul Wins Democratic Primary for Governor. Mary Jane Shimsky Defeats Tom Abinanti

Hits: 31

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2022. June 29, 2022:

The Westchester County Board of Elections reports that County Legislator Mary Jane Shimsky has defeated Thomas Abinanti, the longtime NY Assemblyman from the 92nd District (Greenburgh to Tarrytown). Ms. Shimsky defeat Mr. Abinanti by 892 votes, 4,586 to 3,694.

Governor Kathy Hochul defeated the field handily to win the Democrat Party Nomination for Governor in November. Her opponent at this time appears to Lee Zeldin is leading Andrew Giuliani for the Republican Primary nomination to run against Ms. Hochul.