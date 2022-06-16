TECH HELP AT THE LIBRARY and MORE THIS MONTH

June is Audiobook Month

Have you heard? June is audiobook month, and we’re highlighting a few noteworthy titles here, but you’ll find thousands more to choose from on our free app, Libby.



Understanding Your Energy Choices, Reading Your Bill & Energy Savings Tips

Wednesday, June 22nd

7:00–8:00 p.m.

Want to learn more about your energy usage, conserve energy and save money? The first step is to better understand your electricity bill. The bill can be confusing and complicated, but in this one-hour session, Sustainable Westchester can help make it easy. AND, you will leave the session with energy savings tips and information about Community Energy programs that can save you money and even earn you cash rewards! Click here to register.



Feature Film Discussion



Thursday, June 23rd

2:00–4:15 p.m.

oin Librarian Barbara Wenglin to discuss the poignant, moving and witty film, The Farewell, dealing with the theme “Family Matters.” A Chinese-American family learns of their grandmother’s terminal illness and decides not to tell her as they plan a festive family celebration in China. Critically acclaimed, award-winning film including Golden Globe Best Actress Awkwafina, Sundance Audience Favorite, an American Film Institute Movie of the Year. To view before the meeting with Library’s Kanopy, or borrow as DVD or Blu-Ray through the catalog, also on Amazon Prime. Program made possible with support of the Friends of the Library. Click here to register. Newcomers welcome!



Countdown to Eternity: Dr. MLK, Jr. Photo Exhibit

Opening Reception: Thursday, June 16th, 6:30 p.m.

Museum Gallery

On display in the Library’s Museum Gallery: June 15th–July 30th. Countdown to Eternity is a photographic tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. documenting the last year of Dr. King’s life. The photographer, Benedict J. Fernandez, has captured some of the most iconic images of the 1960’s and beyond.



New Movies Streaming in June

Maybe you’re already familiar with our streaming services hoopla and Kanopy, but did you know that they add new content each month? Click here to see what exciting new titles are available on each platform this month.



Special Author’s Storytime!

Wednesday, June 29th

11:00–11:35 a.m.

Library Plaza

Enjoy storytime with authors Jade Greene-Grant and Barbara Magnotta to celebrate their book Animals Eating the Alphabet outside on the Library Plaza. Please bring a blanket to sit on if you would like. Rain Location: Library Auditorium. Space will be limited. First-come, first-served, pick up a ticket at the Trove desk.