TECH HELP AT THE LIBRARY and MORE THIS MONTH

|New Tech Services
Here are our latest tech training appointments you can schedule with Digital Media Specialist Austin Olney: Tech Help (Advanced)
For patrons who need one-on-one advanced tech help, in person.
If you have a technical issue with a particular computer device, whether it is a laptop, smartphone, or tablet, there is a service at the Library to help. Patrons are now able to book one-on-one help, in person, with Digital Media Specialist Austin Olney.
Get help troubleshooting various hardware and software issues, such as not being able to sign in to a website or transferring photos from one device to the other. While not an introductory course for a particular digital technology, we hope to help many hurdle those pesky technical obstacles we all inevitably face. Sign up here.
Virtual Reality (VR) Experience
For patrons interested in Virtual Reality, in person.
There is a lot of hype surrounding Virtual Reality, from the Metaverse to physical therapy.White Plains patrons are now able to sign up for an individual session, in person, and see for themselves what it’s all about using the Library’s Oculus or HTC headset(s). Book an appointment with Digital Media Specialist Austin Olney today. All equipment provided and beginners are welcome! Participants will be required to sign a waiver prior to using the equipment.Find out more about these services and our new Youth Tech Tutoring here.
Take care,
Brian Kenney
Library Director
bkenney@whiteplainslibrary.org
|June is Audiobook Month
Have you heard? June is audiobook month, and we’re highlighting a few noteworthy titles here, but you’ll find thousands more to choose from on our free app, Libby.
Understanding Your Energy Choices, Reading Your Bill & Energy Savings Tips
Wednesday, June 22nd
7:00–8:00 p.m.
Want to learn more about your energy usage, conserve energy and save money? The first step is to better understand your electricity bill. The bill can be confusing and complicated, but in this one-hour session, Sustainable Westchester can help make it easy. AND, you will leave the session with energy savings tips and information about Community Energy programs that can save you money and even earn you cash rewards! Click here to register.
Feature Film Discussion
Thursday, June 23rd
2:00–4:15 p.m.
oin Librarian Barbara Wenglin to discuss the poignant, moving and witty film, The Farewell, dealing with the theme “Family Matters.” A Chinese-American family learns of their grandmother’s terminal illness and decides not to tell her as they plan a festive family celebration in China. Critically acclaimed, award-winning film including Golden Globe Best Actress Awkwafina, Sundance Audience Favorite, an American Film Institute Movie of the Year. To view before the meeting with Library’s Kanopy, or borrow as DVD or Blu-Ray through the catalog, also on Amazon Prime. Program made possible with support of the Friends of the Library. Click here to register. Newcomers welcome!
Countdown to Eternity: Dr. MLK, Jr. Photo Exhibit
Opening Reception: Thursday, June 16th, 6:30 p.m.
Museum Gallery
On display in the Library’s Museum Gallery: June 15th–July 30th. Countdown to Eternity is a photographic tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. documenting the last year of Dr. King’s life. The photographer, Benedict J. Fernandez, has captured some of the most iconic images of the 1960’s and beyond.
New Movies Streaming in June
Maybe you’re already familiar with our streaming services hoopla and Kanopy, but did you know that they add new content each month? Click here to see what exciting new titles are available on each platform this month.
Special Author’s Storytime!
Wednesday, June 29th
11:00–11:35 a.m.
Library Plaza
Enjoy storytime with authors Jade Greene-Grant and Barbara Magnotta to celebrate their book Animals Eating the Alphabet outside on the Library Plaza. Please bring a blanket to sit on if you would like. Rain Location: Library Auditorium. Space will be limited. First-come, first-served, pick up a ticket at the Trove desk.
|Around the WebFacts on Coronavirus.
Authors respond to James Patterson’s claims that white writers face “another form of racism.”Megha Majumdar on what debut authors need to know?There’s a trailer for Netflix’s new Jane Austen adaptation . . . and the internet haaaaates it.In Human Resources, a poet finds her voice by working on artificial intelligence.
Online Author Talks & MoreJune 16th, at 7:00 p.m. Ocean State: Stewart O’Nan virtual author event. Click here to register.
June 21st, at 7:00 p.m. An Evening with MSNBC anchor and New York Times Bestselling Author Katy Tur. Click here to register.June 23rd, at 6:00 p.m. Aimie K. Runyan (The School for German Brides) in conversation with Kate Quinn (The Alice Network). Register here.