PAUL FEINER REMEMBERS THE O’SHAUGHNESSY LEGACY: FREEDOM OF SPEECH

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. May 31, 2022:

I’d like to thank WPCNR for the commentary about William O’Shaughnessy who recently passed away. Bill’s passing is a big loss to Westchester. When the First Amendment was written and became a part of our nations constitution very few people could have imagined someone doing as much as Bill did to make freedom of speech such an important part of the lives of Westchester residents.

Bill was a Rockefeller Republican with strong views about the issues of our time. He was respected by Presidents, Governors, Presidential candidates and world famous celebrities and leaders. Despite Bill’s views -he never used his WVOX radio station to promote only one side of an issue. HE encouraged liberals, conservatives, progressives, Trump supporters, Trump haters, elected officials, former elected officials, civic leaders, honest politicians and dishonest politicians to host their own program and to express themselves.

During the 25 plus years that I have had a program on WVOX radio Bill never told me who to interview, who not to interview. He was happy to have issues debated, discussed. Listeners to WVOX also were encouraged to participate in programs- calling in with questions or comments.

A station like WVOX doesn’t exist in Russia, China or in most places in the world. WVOX radio probably doesn’t exist in most places in the United States. Owners of radio and TV stations frequently try to influence public policy by hiring people who share their views to host programs and to try to influence people who listen to the shows to agree with a particular point of view.

Bill didn’t do that. A reason why people tune into WVOX every day. Thank you Bill for your dedication to free speech and democracy.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor

Services at Lloyd Maxcy, 16 Shea Place, New Rochelle, NY. Tuesday, May 31st from 3:00- 7:00PM. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 1st, 11:30 AM at St. Anthony of Padua, 49 South Street, Litchfield, CT, Monsignor Tucker, presiding.

Bill and the O’Shaughnessy Family will be grateful for contributions to the Broadcasters Foundation of America, a national charity whose work and Noble Mission meant so much to WO and those hurting and almost forgotten colleagues in the broadcasting profession: The William O’Shaughnessy Memoriatiml Tribute Fund c/o Broadcasters Foundation of America, 125 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019 c/o Tim McCarthy and Jim Thompson, co-presidents, 212-373-8250. http://broadcastersfoundation.org/donate/