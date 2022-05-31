MEMORIAL DAY, WHITE PLAINS NY USA

Hits: 29

THE NEVER FORGOTTEN FALLEN, FRESH IN MEMORY EVER, RECOGNIZED WITH FEELING, SORROW AND COMMITMENT TO THE PROMISE THEY DIED FOR.

The eternal solemn and comforting White Plains Rural Cemetery with Mayor Roach at the podium just before starting the ceremony with the White Plains High School Marching Band Playing The National Anthem

WPCNR AS IT HAPPENED. May 30, 2022:

The Memorial Day Parade returned to White Plains Monday and the traditional Memorial Day Ceremony at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Plot at White Plains Rural Ceremony returned after a two year absence due to Covid, Monday. Here is the most moving ceremony of the year motivated by a spirit of mutual caring and eternal respect.

Mayor Thomas Roach accompanied by the mother and sister of Kevin A. Cumin, Specialist, Army, Iraq began the ceremony recognizing Mr. Cumin’s sacrifice when he was killed in action in 2004 in Iraq.

This story of this young White Plains citizen who died serving America was followed by readings of the names of 2021-22 Deceased Veterans as their names rang out living in memory in the beautiful sunlight.

New York State Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado addressed the respectful audience with a message that carried home the legacy of the veterans’ sacrifices that we the citizens of today are charged with carrying on the veterans’ commitment.

Mayor Roach introduced Grand Marshall and Speaker, Brandon C. Gerring, Captain Army National Guard who tied in the message of Memorial Day to respect of what they fought for and his own personal honor in serving them.

There was a fifth Placement of a new Wreath of Remembrance. In addition to wreaths placed by the City, the White Plains Police and Fire Fighters Home Defense Wreath, White Plains Historical Society, Daughters of American Revolution Wreath, a new wreath was placed by The Daughters of Liberty’s Legacy dedicated to the 13 service members killed in the Afghanistan Withdrawal.

Cynthia Kauffman, President of Daughters of Liberty’s Legacy read the poem In Flanders Fields followed by the Patriotic Medley performed by the White Plains High School Band (below)

In the quiet reverence of the sun’s rays on the American flags by the graves of the immortal veterans, a Rifle Salute by the American Legion Post # 135 closed the Ceremony followed by Taps played by Peter Gasiewicz, Marine Infantry Veteran Bugles Across America.