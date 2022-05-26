SCHOOL DISTRICT REEXAMINES SECURITY IN GRIM AFTERMATH OF UVALDE TEXAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL KILLINGS.

Hits: 18

Dear WPCSD Families and Staff,



As we all struggle to comprehend the murderous evil that befell the innocent children and adults in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, we must stand together to continue to support and protect our children and community. This heinous act of violence occurring just a week following the horrific act of hatred and violence in Buffalo, NY.

While our hearts are heavy, we have a responsibility to collectively reinforce that our children are safe and secure, while simultaneously take the necessary steps to continue to increase our safety and security efforts in and around our schools and community.

In the WPCSD we are working collaborative with the White Plains Department of Public Safety in order to provide increased vigilance across our district and community.

Additionally, we are also making additional supports available for our children and community members at our schools, and we will continue to do so as our community members process and work through this horrific tragedy.

While we do not have all the answers, we do know that our connectedness, positive relationships and partnerships help to both provide support and a safe, secure environment for our community members. Of course, this is our primary objective. If we can be helpful or supportive in anyway, please reach out to us immediately.



Respectfully,

Joseph L. Ricca, Ed.D.