LOWEST TEST QUANTITIES IN 2 WEEKS PRODUCE 386 NEW POSITIVES SUNDAY, 353 MONDAY A KNOCKOUT COVID COCKTAIL? OR “LIGHT AT END OF TUNNEL” POSITIVITY RATE STILL RUNS OVER 10% POSITIVE

WESTCHESTER & 8 COUNTIES AROUND NYC GENERATE 1,910 NEW INFECTIONS MONDAY, 2,020 SUNDAY. MID REGION AND LONG ISLAND PERCENTAGE IS 70% OF THE 2,779 POSITIVES IN NYC

WPCNR DAILY COVID. From the NY State Covid Tracker. Observation & Analysis by John F. Bailey. May 24, 2022:

Persons opting for Lab submitted testing continue to decline. A total of 3,406 tested Monday and 3,024 Sunday to start the week with the lowest daily tests analyzed by the NY State labs since May 9 when only 2,926 were tested under the new lab-validated tests only initiated by the state April 4.

Today, on WVOX Radio, County Executive George Latimer announced tests would end at the end of the week at the Westchester County Center and said the demand was lower because of the number of persons using home-administered tests. Home-administered tests are not included in positive test data counted by the New York State Health Department data on the state Covid-19 Workbook.

Around the 7 counties in the Mid-Hudson region testing is low, and infections are lower. Yesterday, there were 796 new positives in all 7 counties, 353 from Westchester. Sunday there were 796, 386 from Westchester.

However the infections in the region are running 11% positive on the lower test quantities. Reporting these high percentages of infections out of a small universe projects a question. If you tested more in lab tests, woujld the 11% infection rate apply across the board? We are whistling past the graveyard here.

We simply do not know.

As I pointed Monday smaller towns and villages are infecting more new positives than all six Westchester cities combined.

Last week, Westchester lowered weekly infections, thanks deeply to far lower test quantities.

Meanwhile the big social push starts this weekend with the Memorial Day three-day weekend. Beaches opening and graduations, socializing among youth and lots of opportunities to escalate large group mingling with reliance on only Lab bonafide tests, of which few are being given.

The CDC is predicting very escalating infections on its website for the New York Metropolitan Area due to variants running wild. Variants running wild with less testing or less people even thinking socializing responsibly or not testing is a bad covid cocktail.