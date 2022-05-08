GHOST ROCKERS ON THE STAGE: ELVIS, JOHNNY, JERRY LEE AND “MR. BLUE SUEDE SHOES”

Hits: 28

THE RECREATED RECORDING STUDIO ON STAGE AT MILLION DOLLAR QUARTETTE AWAITING THE LIVING LEGENDS Photo by WPCNR

WESTCHESTER THEATRE DEBUT: THE BIG BEAT BLASTS INTO CHAPPAQUA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER.

THE ROCK JAM SESSION THAT NEVER ENDS

WPCNR STAGE DOOR. THIRD ROW CENTER Theatrical Review By John F. Bailey. May 8, 2022:

It’s rock and roll raw.

Their guitars twang.

They move.

They sing the songs that live and make you feel alive and you are forever young.

You move—

Involuntarily, you tap your foot to the throb of the drums in your blood – the big beat really has its hold on you.

The immortals are back rasping, howling, growling the raw excitement that gets to you like no other, sassed up with the zing, zip of rip of gladiator guitars!

The ethereal deligget Right rom the very first da da da da da da da of Blue Suede Shoes as Nathan Burke’s Carl Perkins brings back one night that lives forever. man who introduced rock and roll records, Sam Phillips, the man who recognized the infusion of joy in the rock and roll sound and rocked and rolled America by recording Elvis Presley on his studio in a chicken coop in Memphis

They make the old jump, twist and jive in the red carpeted aisles of the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center and the young get that itchy, twitcy feelin’ wondering what’s music all about that makes me want to sing along and shout.

The greatest hits from the Million Dollar Quartette of sullen chilling cool and unleashed machismo of Jacob Barton as Elvis.

Trevor Dorner’s Arkansas drawlin’ piano pounding making the 88 black and white keys shake of the over the top Jerry Lee Lewis.

Mike Potter’s slow-talkin deep haunting Jof ohnny Cash the Man in Black

Nathan Burke’s Carl Perkins, the man in the Blue Suede Shoes, forever doomed to backup when Elvis stole his hit, but in this show is the twanging riffmaster of the electric guitar, including the iconic greatest guitar solo of all-time on Houndog.

Million Dollar Quartette, The Gershwin Entertainment Production brought in by Bill Stutler, former Co-Producer of Westchester Broadway Theatre the last 46 years, is tuning up for its national tour this summer.

MDQ gives the new Westchester Theatre a charismatic start bringing back and introducing the professional quality productions Westchester audiences have come to depend on for 46 years

MDQ is not just a juke box musical, it’s a look back how Sam Phillips of Sun Records took the black sound of rhythm and blues and brought it to the repressed 1950s and freed a generation that changed the country and the world through its music introduced a young America to be themselves, a music that responded to feelings and concerns and wrote about them.

This is the inside baseball of the recording business. It recreates a typical recording session where rivals and competitors try and one-up each other with riffs and get into playing different takes on their songs, styles and riffs while Mr. Phillips, played by Sean Casey Flanagan, is hilariously bombastic and promoty as the Sun Records operator, gives you an appreciation of the big business rock and roll records were about to become as old time recording giants vied to sign up Johnny Cash, after signing away Elvis Presley away from Mr. Phillips’ Sun Records. The Phillips-released recording of Mystery Train first played on WERE in Cleveland in 1955 by the deejay Bob Randle, was Elvis Presley’s first hit that caused a sensation among the teenage girls when Randle played it.

You watch the session unfold, punctuated by the rivalries and the respect the 4 soon-to-be-legends had for each other’s talents. First to come in is Jerry Lee Lewis who wants Mr. Phillips to sign him to a contract, joined by Carl Perkins, who resents when Jerry tries to play piano to his Blue Suede Shoes.

MDQ is a Tony Award Winner on Broadway and as the interpersonal squabbles erupt and subside and song after song is played 23 in all, you realize the bond that these musical competitors two who have made it, Cash and Presley and two who have not—show the anxieties of the entertainment business.

The one thing that unites all four is they love to perform and play for the people. This wonderful bond of artist and audience is given life credence and shows why artists are loved by their audiences.

The mannerisms of Elvis Presley, surly, tough, streetwise and fondness, and credible fascination for the music she is hearing. for his girl of the moment played by Taylor Kraft, an expert in the role, having played in MDQ productions for six years and now is joining her first national tour. She is not a spare part, but subtlely shows what made rock and roll music from these four legends the idle of teenage girls and women, so much that boys and men back in the day wanted to be like them. Dress like them, style their hair in the pompadour.

The actors who perform as if the spirits of these performers have taken over the actors’ bodies. The actors are all veterans in the roles—a hallmark of Westcherster Broadway Theatre tradition.

The effect of the show for the audience is that being guests in a recording studio “behind the glass” watching the very private chemistry between artists in as spectacle that has taken them over and changed their lives forever. Because it did. The audience in Saturday’s matinee were transported as the hits just kept on coming.

Jerry Lee’s Trevor Dorner sounded and played the old broken down piano like Jerry Lee. He captured Mr. Lewis raw sexual energy, ran the keys, and yes, played the piano with his feet.

Mike Potter, inhabited by the spirit of Johnny Cash sounded uncannily like Johnny, looked like him, he sounded spot-on on Folsom Prison Blues, Walk the Line, Sixteen Tons and of course, I Walk The Line. He even says, “Hello, I’m Johnny Cash,” just so right—and looks like him too, even to folding a 100 dollar bill under his guitar strings.

The show plays through this week. Bill Stutler, the impresario of Westchester Theatre greeted the matinee crowd, and when the emcee of welcomed folks on stage and mentioned Westchester Broadway, most of the audience clapped in appreciation.

In a masterful guitar solo that lasted the full 2 hours nonstop hits, quips, stories, flares and beat-enthused energy, always impatient for the next great song.

They did not want to stop.

They played encores—Great Balls of Fire, Hound Dog, Ghost Riders in the Sky (right on by Mr. Potter’s Johnny Cash echoing voice) See You Later Alligator, and Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On, and invited the audience to dance and it went on and on.

Oh what a night!

Mom will love it if she used to rock and roll.

Contact the Westchester Theatre at (866) 806-5777 or go online for tickets plays through May 22 at www.TheWestchesterTheatre.com.