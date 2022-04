Hits: 10

JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS

EVERY WEEK FOR 22 YEARS ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK ON WHITE PLAINS TV

TONIGHT THE MOST INFLUENTIAL DEATH IN 1,992 YEARS–THE DEATH OF JESUS OF NAZARETH AND WHY. HIS DEATH HAPPENED 1,992 YEARS AGO TODAY

A VERY BAD WHITE PLAINS WEEK

DAN SEIDEL ON THE FRENCH AMERICAN SCHOOL OF NEW YORK APPEAL

–ONE ISSUE ON ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW WILL NOT BE HEARD, BUT ISSUE 2 ON THE 1925 COVENANT FORBIDDING “INSTITUTIONAL USE” WILL BE ARGUED–DATE BEING SET.

COREY BEARAK OF “NO CONGESTION TAX FOR NEW YORK CITY” ON THE HUGE UNKNOWNS ABOUT CONGESTION PRICING MTA PLANS FOR YOU MR. AND MRS. WESTCHESTER– ECONOMIC IMPACT WHERE TOLLS WHERE — CURRENT STATUS

PROFESSOR STEPHEN ROLANDI OF JOHN JAY SCHOOL OF JUSTICE AND PACE UNIVERSITY ON WHERE THE NEW REDRAWN ELECTION DISTRICTS “UP IN THE AIR”

THE CASES OF STUDENTS TESTING POSITIVE IN WESTCHESTER AND THE 6 OTHER MID-HUDSON REGION COUNTIES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR

THE COVID DAILY, IS THE VIRUS GROWING BEING BEATEN BACK OR IS SPREADING FAST?

AND ALWAYS MORE–THE MOST NEWS IN 28 MINUTES