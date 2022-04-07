WESTCHESTER COUNTY MOVES TO CONNECT CONTRACTORS WITH MINORITY & WOMEN-OWNED BUSINESSES WITH “THE CATALYST”

Hits: 54

In the photo (L to R): Joan McDonald, Director of Operations; Martha Lopez, Director of Minority and Women Owned Business Development; Bridget Gibbons, Director of the Westchester County Office of Economic Development and Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer welcomed trade unions, the private sector and minority and women owned businesses enterprises (MWBEs) for a panel discussion on building connections with the County.

Latimer said: “We want to be able to educate and inform business owners on what’s new in Westchester County and how to get a contract. It’s particularly important the opportunities are extended to our MWBEs so they can have access to what our great County has to offer. Empowering women and minority owned businesses help shape our growing economy. They are part of what makes the fabric of our County strong.”

Director of Operations Joan McDonald, who served as keynote speaker, said:

“Before County Executive Latimer took office in 2018, there was not really a standardized program here in the County for MWBEs. Our Office of Economic Development under the Latimer Administration has made a lot of progress reaching out to the community and promoting women and minority businesses here. We are proud to continue to create new partnerships to build a pipeline of talented and skilled leaders, entrepreneurs and workers.”

Director of the Westchester County Office of Economic Development Bridget Gibbons said:

“We know Westchester County remains on the cutting edge of construction and development and we want to continue growing our network. By offering opportunities like this is another step forward in increasing diversity, equity and inclusion in our construction industry. “

Director of Minority and Women Owned Business Development Martha Lopez said:

“This initial effort to create a real and valuable conversation regarding construction opportunities is what our Minority and Women Owned Businesses need. We are hopeful that many fruitful partnerships will be created from this event!”

There are currently 2,510 MWBE’s registered with Westchester County, with construction-related services among the top five businesses.