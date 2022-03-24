WESTCHESTER DISTRICT ATTORNEY ROCAH PROMOTES LATHEIA SMITH FIRST BLACK WOMAN TO SERVE AS SENIOR CRIMINAL INVESTIGATOR IN COUNTY

Hits: 39

Latheia Smith (left), promoted to Senior Criminal Investigator with District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah

WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE. From the Office of the Westchester District Attorney. March 24, 2022:

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced the promotion of Latheia Smith, the first woman, and also the first Black woman, to hold the position of Senior Criminal Investigator in the history of the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

“Latheia Smith is an extraordinarily talented investigator who has dedicated her life to making her community safer through a career in law enforcement. She shares my vision of a criminal justice system that balances justice for victims with fairness for all involved,” DA Rocah said.

“I am proud to promote Investigator Smith in recognition of her many exceptional talents, skills and achievements. Making this Office truly representative of the diversity of the communities we serve by having women and women of color in leadership positions in law enforcement is critically important and I remain committed to this as one of my top priorities.”

“Working at the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office has provided me with the opportunity to serve the County that I live in by working cases and assisting agencies with their investigations,” Investigator Smith said. “As a law enforcement officer, my ability to help victims and their families while they are going through a criminal matter is incredibly rewarding. I’m thrilled to be promoted to Senior Criminal Investigator, and am proud to not only be the first woman in that role, but also the first Black woman.”

Investigator Smith began her career in 2003 with the Mount Vernon Police Department, where she worked on and investigated a wide range of cases in the General Investigations Division, Narcotics Division and Street Crime. Her dedication and experience handling confidential informants, securing search warrants, and successfully coordinating criminal investigations with other law enforcement agencies resulted in her being promoted to Detective.

In 2009, Investigator Smith joined the District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigators Squad, where she has investigated and assisted in the prosecution of homicides, sexual assaults, child abuse, elder abuse, narcotics cases, and domestic violence. Investigator Smith, who is currently assigned to the Criminal Investigators Special Prosecutions Unit, oversees investigations into matters including human trafficking, sex crimes, domestic violence, elder abuse and child abuse.

DA Rocah’s promotion of Investigator Smith on February 21, 2022, follows a series of promotions of women and women of color to key leadership positions during her first year in Office.

Specifically, since January 2021, DA Rocah appointed the first Black woman to an Executive Assistant District Attorney position (and the first Executive level Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer), the first Black woman and first Hispanic woman to the Deputy Division Chief level, and a woman as Chief of the largest Division in the Office.

In addition to those four promotions, DA Rocah promoted 15 women, including six women of color, over the past year to the Bureau Chief and Branch Chief level, and important Coordinator positions.