HARRIET TUBMAN IS COMING TO WHITE PLAINS

Hits: 69

WPCNR MAIN STREET JOURNAL. From Benjamin Boykin, County Legislator, District 5. March 22, 2022:

The City of White Plains and the White Plains Business Improvement District (WP BID) have secured “Harriet Tubman – The Journey to Freedom” sculpture for display in White Plains.

The sculpture will be placed in Renaissance Plaza (aka Fountain Park) for public viewing from April 1 through June 30. This location in the heart of downtown White Plains ensures the sculpture will have high visibility and will be easily accessible to the public.

The City and the WP BID will create and promote a calendar of programs and events to highlight the sculpture’s presence. This calendar will include City and BID-sponsored events, as well as a number of programs and events sponsored by community organizations, such as:

An outdoor showing of the Movie, Harriet, on Court Street on Saturday, May 21

A tribute concert to Harriet Tubman in Renaissance Plaza on Wednesday, June 22 featuring the Sounds of A&R aka SOAR, an evening of Soul, R& B, Gospel and Jazz

The annual Juneteenth Parade and Festival sponsored by the White Plains Juneteenth Heritage Committee on Saturday, June 11

For more information, visit https://wpbid.com/tubman

About the sculpture

The 9 foot high, 2,400 lb. bronze sculpture was created by artist Wesley Wofford of North Carolina. Originally commissioned for a private client, the sculpture has more recently been made available to the public and has traveled to a number of locations around the United States.