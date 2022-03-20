SCHOOL BOARD ELECTIONS

Hits: 23

The Annual White Plains Board of Education Budget Vote and Election will take place on

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 , Noon to 9 P.M., at six voting districts. Two Board seats will be up for

election, each with a three-year term of office, beginning July 1, 2022.

Candidates must be United States citizens, 18 years of age or more and residents of White

Plains for at least one year. Petitions are available from Michele Schoenfeld, District Clerk, at

5 Homeside Lane. They must be signed by 100 qualified voters and returned by April 27th .

Registration, for qualified voters new to the City, or those who are not registered to vote in

general elections, will take place on Saturday, April 30th , Noon to 5 P.M., at Mamaroneck Avenue

School, Nosband Avenue. A resident who has moved within White Plains during the last year may

also change his/her voting address at that time.

Absentee ballot applications may be requested from the District Clerk, due to absence from the

city on election day, temporary or permanent illness or physical disability, or potential for contraction

of the virus that causes COVID-19, among other reasons.

For further information, please call 422-2071.