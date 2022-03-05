NO SCHOOL TAX INCREASE IN WHITE PLAINS PROPOSED 2022-23 SCHOOL BUDGET, SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS ANNOUNCES IN FRIDAY SCHOOL BRIEFING.

Hits: 33

AFFIRMS NO MASK POLICY EXCEPTIONS.. NOTES ERROR IN STATE SCHOOL COVID INFECTIONS REPORT ON WHITE PLAINS

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. By John F. Bailey March 5, 2022:

There will be no increase in the Proposed School Budget Property Tax Rate Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca announced in his Friday Noon virtual Update Facebook Friday.

The Superintendent said the proposed budget to be introduced to the Board of Education planned a new capital spending program to upgrade all buildings grounds, athletic facilities across the school district properties, which will be funded by debt obligations being retired and then renewed on to continue modernizing the district at no cost to tax payers in the 2022-23 budget. Details are expected to be provided Monday evening at the regular Board of Education Meeting.

WHITE PLAINS SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT ANNOUNCES NO TAX INCREASE DURING COMMUNITY BRIEFING FRIDAY. (Click white > arrow to view the actuality)

He also affirmed nuances of how the district no mask policy is being implemented (after six months of the school district “masking policy”) and the exceptions going forward. The complete 41-minute meeting can be seen on the White Plains City School District Facebook site on this link:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&v=2207872909352087

He began the the 41 minute update from his office at Education house with thank you’s to school district staff and County Executive George Latimer and Commissioner of Health for helping the White Plains District get to this point and strongly reinforced the policy that student violence in school and promotions of student and staff violations in social media posts highlighting incidents violating such conduct in school facilities were banned by the District Code of conduct. He warned that students and anyone associated with the district would face unavoidable consequences in the future as a result of such violations that would affect their future success or lack of it.

During the question and answer period of the public tuning in to the virtually-held briefing, a parent questioned the number student positive covid cases at Mamaroneck Avenue School. Dr. Ricca said this was an error due to an input error (assumed to be from the state), and said it would be corrected. As of March 3 (Thursday) of this week, the state had reported 22% 1,734 of White Plains 7,964 students, teachers and staff had tested positive for covid through February 28. The correction would be forthcoming, Dr. Ricca said.