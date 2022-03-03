WP SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS: MASKING STUDENTS ABOUT 50-50 ON FIRST DAY BACK WITH NO MASKS REQUIRED. DETAILS SITUATION MOVING FORWARD.

Hits: 1

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. MARCH 3, 2022:

Dr. Joseph Ricca detailed questions the White Plains Schools Reopening Committee had at their meeting Wednesday morning. He reported from his observations that March 2 was very joyous for the students and staff with half the students at White Plains schools he visited wearing masks, and half, not. He said barriers would be removed in future weeks, testing and test to Stay programs would continue, and covid tracing would continue though the schools do not have to do that.

He said that covid infections which are to be expected, would be monitored closely. If spikes in covid positives occur, the Superintendent said that the school would follow the CDC guideline for determining Low or high rates of infection , and if infections surged, the district would not hesitate to reinstate previous restrictions.

Here are three clips from the Reopening Committee meeting which appeared as part of the complete video of the meeting which is viewable on the School District Facebook page.

Dr. Joseph Ricca, White Plains Superintendent of Schools on March 2 performance on the first day when no masks were required in the White Plains schools (and schools throughout the state)

The Superintendent answers questions from the Reopening Committee on key policies in the schools that have changed.

Dr. Ricca closed the meeting with this recognition of the district and parents and staff working together to get to this point.

On Friday at noon, Dr. Ricca will provide another live community update on the School District Facebook page.