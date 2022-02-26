HEATING AND ELECTRIC BILLS HELP

Hits: 6

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. By Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. February 26, 2022:

Many are struggling this winter with increases in home heating costs. I have received numerous e mails and phone calls from residents in recent days – complaining about their enormous Con Ed bills. The following info may be helpful to some people. If you hear of any other programs that are worth sharing with Greenburgh residents, please advise me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com

You may be eligible for help paying heating and utility expenses to avoid potential service interruptions during the cold weather months through the federally funded Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) for low- and middle-income residents.

HEAP is administered locally through the Westchester County Department of Social Services



Information about the kind of help that is available, eligibility requirements, and how to apply, can be found on the DSS HEAP website at https://socialservices.westchestergov.com/home-energy-assistance

Another available resource is New York’s Energy Affordability Policy (EAP) that requires the state’s major electric and natural gas utilities to provide monthly bill discounts to income eligible customers.

To enroll in the utility bill discount program, customers should contact their individual utility: