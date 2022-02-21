WPHS PRINCIPAL CALLS ON STUDENTS TO BE “UPSTANDERS” IN WEEKS AHEAD.

Hits: 12

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From the White Plains Schools Facebook Page. February 21, 2022:

EMERLY MARTINEZ, Principal of White Plains High School published the following commentary after a video posted on social media (shown on News 12) of an assault of a White Plains High School student, when no student involved “sought help,” but instead participated.

The incident is currently being investigated by White Plains Police who were called immediately after the incident last Wednesday.

The Principal commented on the current Presidents Week break and what is and always has been expected of White Plains High students, and reminded them of the consequences of unupstanding behavior and behavior expected of them in the future.