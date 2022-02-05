MIKE SPANO MAYOR OF YONKERS EXPLORES PRIMARYING JAMAAL BOWMAN FOR 16TH DISTRICT SEAT IN CONGRESS. TELEPHONE SURVEY PAST WEEK REVEALS MAYOR’S HAND

Hits: 19

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2022. By John F. Bailey. February 5, 2022:

Your reporter was queried by a telephone survey conducted this week comparing Mike Spano, Mayor of Yonkers with various politicians and political candidates, asking specifically whom I would vote for if Mike Spano were running against incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman currently representing New York’s 16th Congressional District..

The Survey asked a series multiple choice questions of how favorable or unfavorable I would be towards Mr. Spano compared to other candidates.

I frankly was shocked to think why this survey was being done at all. Mr. Spano is clearly a possibility to run for the County Executive Office when George Latimer, the present Westchester County Executive leaves office in 2025.

A news release from Black Democrats of Westchester made clear Mr. Spano is running for first-time incumbent Bowman’s seat in this news release commenting on Mayor Spano’s appearance:

The Black Democrats of Westchester issued a news release today giving details, appearing to confirm that Mr. Spano has his cap set on ousting Bowman in a recently gerrymandered district.

The Black Democrats of Westchester issued this statement on Mr. Spano’s dipping his toe into the radio waves:

“Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano was a featured guest on a WVOX Radio program with Phil Reisman and Matt Richter on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. On the program, Mayor Spano discussed running for Congress against incumbent Representative Jamaal Bowman.

Mayor Spano said live on air, “They should have arrested him [Bowman] for his no vote on infrastructure. I’m a hardcore moderate in the middle, where most of us are, and end up. But the democratic party over the past two years has been pushed to the left, and the reforms, like bail reform, have gone too far.“

The Black Democrats of Westchester County respects Mayor Spano’s choice to run for Congress but strongly denounces the mayor’s insinuation that Representative Bowman should be placed in jail for how he voted.