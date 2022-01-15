MOST TESTS IN 2 DAYS IN A YEAR SHOWS WESTCHESTER NEW COVID CASES DROPPING BELOW 20,000 A WEEK. 10% DROP IN INFECTION RATE. SHOWS HOW GOOD THE VACCINE WORKS.

Hits: 2

WPCNR COVID VIRUS MONITOR. From the New York State Covid Tracker. With Analysis by John F. Bailey. January 15, 2021:

A 5,000 + ? CASE DROP IN ONE WEEK? 35,297 TESTS SHOW 4,811 POSITIVES–13.6% –HAD BEEN AVERAGING 22% WESTCHESTER IS CUTTING DOWN THE COVID TOLL WITH FIRST WEEK IN MONTH OF 2,000 NEW CASES A DAY SINCE WEEK BEFORE CHRISTMAS.

The Westchester County Covid Test Results of Westchesterites from Friday are in and they show the County dropping 5,000 cases or more from the 25,000 plus new covid cases a week, the county has seen in the last two weeks.

The first 6 days of the second week of January is another first: 6 days under 3,000 positive cases. In the six days through Friday, Westchester had 14,611 test positive an average of 2,435 testing positive a day.. The Saturday test results will be in Sunday afternoon, and now that the state is back to their 24 hour posting of results we do not have to guess using 2-day lag figures.

Even if Saturday tops 3,000 the county will still be under the 20,000 mark, snapping the unspportable 51,296 new cases the first two weeks of January. Masking and distancing and vaccinating may continue this very positive trend.

The figure of 18,300 tested Thursday and 16,997 covid tests is a record total– the last time the county tested this many persons was on January 14,2021, when they tested 16,000, and January 13, when the county tested 18,300.

As my colleague Brenda Starr of The Flash observed , this extradinary drop to 13% from the 20% the county had been averaging may be because many people are traveling and want to test positive. Tests were low the beginning of this week. However, the fact that the infection rate is lowering in with record numbers testing is showing that the vaccinations work.

Previously it was axiomatic that higher test quantities meant higher significantly higher covid cases. Thursday and Friday have stood that old reliable negative spin on its head. I take from this that persons without symptoms are testing more and vaccinated persons are testing which would prove that vaccinations work.

Now the county has to keep up its good behavior over the rest of this 3-day weekend, which may get a good assist from the big white headed Westchester Way.

The hospitalizations figure Monday to show another key indicator –how many of the 26,002 positives from the first week and the 25, 294 from last week will be affected by their covid infections.