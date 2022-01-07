SNOWVEILLANCE: 2 HOUR DELAY IN WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS FOLLOWED BY REMOTE LEARNING BEGINNING AFTER THE 2-HOUR DELAY

Hits: 10

6-1/2 INCHES TO 7 INCHES OF SNOW FELL OVERNIGHT IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA.. SCHOOL OPENING SWITCHED TO REMOTE LEARNING, BEGINNING AFTER A 2 HOUR DELAY. THE SCENE AT 8:30 THIS MORNING

Paul Feiner Town Supervisor of Greenburgh issued this advisory on road conditions across Greenburgh to West of White Plains:

Roads passable, but slippery…sanitation and recycling pickup cancelled today…snow angel volunteers wanted

Snow update:



Our DPW crews have been working since 11 PM. I spoke with the police department and Commissioner of Public Works at 7 AM. Our crews have been sanding and plowing.

No incidents, no road closures. Schools in Greenburgh have been cancelled. We have 26 routes and believe that roads are passable –but with snow coming down they could be slippery. We have 142 miles of roads.

One of the challenges we face is Covid-19. Some of our highway crew members are out sick with Covid-19. Because we are down staffing wise, we have temporarily assigned employees who work in the water, sanitation or parks department to our snow removal efforts. We will be cancelling our sanitation and recycling pickup today.

The Library anticipates a delayed opening –hopefully by 11 AM

Our snow angels group of volunteers, now in our 31st year, helps clear driveways and paths for seniors and disabled residents. We depend on volunteers and can help more individuals with additional assistance. If you’d like to volunteer please complete the following form:



If you would like to be part of the Snow angels, please contact greenburghsnowangels@gmail.com or fill out this quick form: https://forms.gle/GwGkun34EGQJEK8g8PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor